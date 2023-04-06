Union Pines Vikings Mayson Dear (5) hits a three-run homer in the bottom of the second inning during a Sandhills Athletic Conference game between Union Pines and Hoke County Wednesday at Union Pines High School in Cameron. Union Pines defeated Hoke County, 9-1.
Asking a college-bound player to play a position outside of the one they are accustomed to playing can sometimes come with some pushback.
When Union Pines baseball coach Eric Marion needed someone to fill in at shortstop against Hoke County at home Wednesday night, without a second guess, senior Mayson Dear was ready to lead the infield. Union Pines defeated Hoke County 9-1.
“He can do whatever you need him to do. He can play the field, he can catch, he can play first, he can hit, he can pitch, wherever you need to stick him, he’ll get the job done,” Marion said. “Obviously he’s a catcher, and he’s going to catch in college, but some days we may need him to do other things. He’s fully capable of doing that, and he’s good with it.”
Dear, who is bound for UNC Greensboro next year, is the epitome of a team-first leader, Marion said. After a year spent on the sidelines due to injury, Dear’s final season for the Vikings (7-8, 3-4 Sandhills) has come with a new outlook.
“Getting hurt last year was probably one of the hardest things because I really wanted to play with that team last year, but I didn’t get the chance to,” Dear said. “Coming out here this year, I’ve really just wanted to leave it on the field.
“I’ve got this thought in the back of my head that anything can happen at any point. I’ve just got to take what I have, do the best I can and not take it for granted.”
Dear made the most of hist at-bats in the win over Hoke County, going 2-for-4 with four RBIs, including a second-inning three-run homer to make it a 5-1 score. As he rounded the bases and headed to home where his teammates were ready to swarm him, the collective celebration was what has become the norm for this squad.
“That felt so good. It definitely got the dugout hyped up,” Dear said. “It just makes it way more enjoyable to know that every single one of them is hyped up, and all in it together. Whatever we do is for all of us, not just for one of us.”
Dear’s long ball helped give Vikings starter Ryan Wallace more than enough run support to last five innings. Wallace struck out nine batters and allowed two hits, settling in after allowing one run in the first inning.
Grey Booker had a pair of hits for Union Pines, and Austin Mooring had a pair of RBIs. Gavin Patterson drove home a run as well.
The game against the Bucks came during spring break for the Vikings, signaling the start of the home stretch of the season. Now is where Union Pines hopes to turn the tides of the season.
“When our season rolls around, it seems like it flies by. The front half of it wasn’t terrible, but it’s not what we set out to do. We talked about how you can’t restart the beginning, but you can change the ending,” Marion said. “We could start today and change our ending, and that’s been what we’ve talked about the last couple days.”
Dear said he feels the win over the Bucks can breed confidence in the clubhouse, with a game Thursday in Raeford for the teams again to close out the series starting a nine-game stretch to close out the regular season by the end of the month.
“I think we’re heading in the right direction, without a doubt. That’s a confidence booster right there, and the energy was there. It’s all coming together,” Dear said. “If it were up to me, I would want to win it out all the way. We’ve got to keep it game by game. I think we’re heading in the right direction.”