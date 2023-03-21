Both lacrosse programs at Union Pines are proof of the difference a year can make.
The two fledgling programs have quickly claimed their footing in the sport this season, and are seeing a drastic change in the results of their games as well, evident in the results at home Monday. The Vikings claimed a conference sweep of Jack Britt, starting with a 24-2 win in the girls game, followed by a 19-8 win for the boys. Scores like that often were the inverse a season ago for the teams.
“They’re finally figuring out that they’re capable of winning games, instead of hanging with their opponents,” Union Pines boys coach Tim Ripley said. “Now it’s about turning the tides on them, and they’re finally doing it. The big thing was having four full quarters.”
Last season was the first year for the boys team, going 0-14 on the year, with a one-score loss to Jack Britt last year being the closest the Vikings came to a victory last season.
The change from year one to year two was immediate on opening day for the Vikings, a win over South Garner, and Union Pines has posted three other wins, and a handful of close losses so far this season.
“This year, it’s clicking. It was a first-year team last year, but there’s been so much improvement. People have been putting in a lot of effort, and it shows,” junior goalkeeper Dustin Schroder said. “(The first win) shows how it can be, how a lot of work can be put in a lot of work and have a good profit.”
The Viking boys (4-5, 2-3 Conference) played last year as a squad learning on the fly, and the growth skill-wise this season also comes from the players growing closer as a team. Seeing flashes of potential in spurts last season, putting the pieces together has helped to make the Vikings four-quarter team, and also a tough squad to face.
“We knew this year was going to be better, based off last year where we were showing sparks of potential. In little spots we were showing potential and we finally brought the pieces together,” sophomore attack Harley Moyer said. “We got some new players, some new friends, and we’ve been working together. We changed our offense a little bit, slowing it down, making sure we’re making the right reads and the right plays.”
Moyer also noted the team’s “family” atmosphere. That word is used every time the Vikings break a huddle and wasn't uttered once last year, the sophomore said.
“We’ve got guys from all different circles of the school. We’ve got guys from the band, guys that play football, we’ve got guys that are in Boy Scouts. It’s a big mix of guys, and they probably wouldn’t be on the same field if it were not for lacrosse,” Ripley said. “This is a tight knit group. We’ve had a lot of hardships as a team, so that makes it better when we win as a team.”
Now seeing success quantified in the wins column, the Vikings have worked to temper their excitement. After the season-opening win, Union Pines took on Clayton to close out the week, and rallied back from a deficit to drop a close loss.
“Coming off a winless season, wins are going to be exciting, and we might take it overboard. Coach and a lot of our leaders and our players have done a really good job of keeping us humble, and we’re not getting too over our heads,” Schroder said.
The first season for the Union Pines was short lived, coming to an abrupt end like every other spring 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Year-by-year, Union Pines has increased its win total, leading to this season, where the 2022 high mark of six wins is within reach in 2023 before the midway point of the campaign.
“We’re in every game, which is new for us. There are games we come in expecting to win, and that’s a good feeling for us,” Union Pines girls coach Todd Telemeco said. “This year we have 19 games, and we are hoping to only have one or two more losses, if any. I honestly believe we can win the rest of our games if we play our lacrosse. It’s exciting that we can have one of the best seasons we’ve ever had, and keep growing the program. Wins will grow the program.”
The key to success for the Vikings (5-3, 3-1 Conference) has been the bonding by the team.
“We’ve all gotten a lot closer as a team, and everyone has been working really hard to get better on their own, and that’s really shown. Everyone is dedicated to winning and getting better,” junior Janie Spicer said.
This season has brought a large number of newer players to the program, and in Monday’s win, there was a dedicated effort from the veteran players to work the ball to the newer players, Telemeco said.
“It’s really cool to see everyone that comes to the team and starts and joins as a new player starts to fall in love with the sport,” junior Madison Alridge said. “It’s so rewarding, and it’s great to see our freshmen be a part of it.”
Spicer and Alridge have taken leadership roles this season for the team, and their leadership has worked to make the practices more energized, and that starts with the veteran players themselves.
“It encourages you to put in more effort at practice, so then we have better practices, and we’re getting better at practice,” Spicer said. “It’s definitely given us a lot of responsibility, but I like it personally because I feel like it has made me a better player to have to make yourself better, but also to make your teammates better.”
The Vikings have exemplified that practice makes perfect, and with it has come with a change on the field this season.
“They’re seeing it translate from (practice) to (games), which is good. Or when it doesn’t we can point out, ‘You remember when we did this in practice?’ And they realize why we do some of the drills we do,” Telemeco said. “The leaders are starting to take responsibility for the team, and you are starting to see the leadership on the field and off the field.”
The season continues for the Vikings at home Monday against Cape Fear.
