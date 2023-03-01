Surrendering nine runs in the final two innings, the Union Pines baseball team dropped its season opener at Gray’s Creek Tuesday by a 10-9 score.
Union Pines led 9-1 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, and Gray’s Creek drove eight runs across in the bottom of the sixth, and scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
Ryan Wallace started on the mound for the Vikings, striking out nine in his five innings of work. He also drove in a run at the plate.
Chandler Ring tallied a team-high three hits with one RBI for the Vikings, and Tyler Lewis drove in two runs on one hit.
Union Pines hosts Gray’s Creek Wednesday.
Union Pines Opens Tennis Season With Win
The Union Pines boys tennis team claimed a 7-2 win at home Tuesday over Lee County to open the season.
The Vikings claimed five wins in singles and two wins in doubles.
Jackson Carmichael earned a 8-0 win in No. 2 singles and Joey Tortora won 8-1 in No. 3 singles. The two teamed up for a 8-1 win in No. 2 doubles.
In No. 4 singles, Cam Deibel won 8-1; Micah Wortham won 8-2 in No. 5 singles and Landon Patterson won 8-0 in No. 6 singles.
Wortham and Patterson won 8-1 in No. 3 doubles.
Carmichael won his 23rd career match and Cam Deibel his first in the season opener. The Vikings travel to Jordan-Matthews Wednesday.
Middle Innings Sink Vikings at Gray’s Creek
With nine combined runs crossing in the fourth and fifth innings, Gray’s Creek claimed a 13-11 win at home over the Union Pines softball team Tuesday.
From the bottom of the fourth inning on, the team traded out high-scoring at-bats to energize the scoreboard.
Five runs from the bottom of the fourth inning by the Bears was responded by four runs by Union Pines in the fifth inning, and both sides traded out four runs apiece going into the middle of the sixth inning. The high scoring back and forth was not enough for the Vikings to overtake the Bears.
Sophomore Elizabeth Andrews was 1-for-2 with three RBIs and a homer, and both Natalie Auman and Kyleigh Cameron each had two RBIs. Nicole Norman had two hits and drove in a run.
Union Pines hosts Cape Fear Wednesday.
Northwood Takes Down Union Pines
The Union Pines girls lacrosse team lost its second match in two days to open the season with a 15-12 road loss to Northwood on Tuesday.
Leading scorers for the Vikings were Arianna Cline with four goals, Addison Volitis with four goals, Janie Spicer with two goals, and Madison Aldridge and Caroline Carver both scored one goal.
Volitis had two assists and seven groundballs in the loss.
Izzy Bonillo recorded six saves in goal.
Union Pines plays at Jack Britt Thursday.
The Union Pines girls soccer team was outscored 6-0 in its season opening loss to Northwest Guilford at home Tuesday.
Apex Friendships Bests Pinecrest to Open Season
Runs late from Apex Friendships propelled the home team to a 7-4 win Tuesday over the Pinecrest softball team.
Pinecrest scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning to tie the contest, but Apex Friendship scored three combined runs over the fifth and sixth innings for the non-conference victory.
Pinecrest totaled seven hits in the game, led by senior Karma Morrison and junior Maggie Drake with two hits each. Morrison had three RBIs.