The Union Pines wrestling team finds itself two wins away from reaching a goal set nearly a year ago.
With a pair of wins on Saturday at home in the first and second rounds of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A dual team state tournament, the Vikings advance to Wednesday’s third round at Orange. A win in the third round and a win in the regional round to follow could return the Vikings back to the state dual team finals, where the Vikings lost last year to Fred T. Foard.
On Saturday, Union Pines dismantled Seventy-First in the opening match, 70-6, and then followed up with a 60-12 win over Terry Sanford.
In the two matches, Joseph Lloyd, Brock Sullivan and Nicholas Mascolino had two wins by fall for the Vikings. Nine of the wrestlers claimed a pair of wins in the first two rounds.
Aiden Enright, Finn McCafferty, Joseph Vrabeck, Dustin Maness, Dantrell Williams and Colton Collins each had a win by fall during the two matches.
The Vikings take on First Flight at Orange in the third round Wednesday. The winner takes on the winner of Orange and Swansboro in the regional final round to follow Wednesday.
Hosting the first and second round matches in the 4A bracket, Pinecrest won the first match over Cleveland, 44-24, and was defeated by Lumberton in the second round, 45-30.
In the matches, Ethan Schleicher earned two wins by fall, and was one of four Pinecrest wrestlers to go 2-0 on the day. Jayden Dobeck won by fall in the first match against Cleveland, and won by forfeit over Lumberton. Noah Malave and Elijah Ybarra each won by fall and forfeit.
North Moore was defeated by Eastern Randolph by a 52-27 score in Thomasville Saturday in the first round of the 1A bracket.
Pinecrest Sending 3 to State Invitational
A trio of Pinecrest girls wrestlers are in the field for this weekend’s NCHSAA girls wrestling invitational after top-four finishes at the Mideast regionals hosted at Jack Britt last week.
Sophomore Megan Rowland finished first in the 107-pound weight class with two wins by fall to advance to the title match, and then winning a 14-1 major decision over Martha Dominguez from Purnell Swett in the title match.
Senior Jocelyn Mattingly finished second at 138 pounds, suffering a second-period pin in the championship match to punch her return trip to states.
Sophomore Saoirse Moler claimed third in the 145-pound division with three pins in the event to qualify for states.
The girls invitational tournament starts Friday afternoon at the RISE Indoor Sports facility in Bermuda Run, and the final day of action takes place in the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse Saturday morning for the consolation finals and the championships.