Pinecrest’s Catherine Vierwinden holds up the state championship trophy after claiming the girls individual title at the bowling state championships in Shallotte recently. She was the top bowler after bowling a three-game series. In the four-person bowl-off, Vierwinden defeated Kate Carter from Scotland, 146-145 in the semifinals. In the finals, she claimed another close win, 192-191, over Harmony Richardson from Purnell Swett. Teammate Liz Wilson finished eighth on the girls side, and Pinecrest senior Zach Wallace finished third in the boys championship.
Vierwinden Pulls Out Two Close Games for State Title
- Staff Report
Comments
