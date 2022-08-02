IMG-0974.jpeg

The 13 division champions from the Veteran Golfers Association qualifier into the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships stand in front of the video scoreboard at Longleaf Golf and Family Club Monday.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

Many of the names that Veteran Golfers Association President Joshua Peyton read off during the awards ceremony of the VGA qualifier hosted Monday at Longleaf Golf and Family Club came with a dash of pride, but it wasn’t until the 13th and final qualifier’s name was called that brought a big smile to the face of the retired U.S. Army captain.

“The winner and the qualifier from the boys 12-year-old division is Xeve Perez, from Evans, Georgia,” Peyton said.

IMG-0979.jpeg

Veteran Golfers Association President and retired Capt. Joshua Peyton hugs Xeve Perez after he won the boys 12 division Monday to punch his ticket to the world championships.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days