Many of the names that Veteran Golfers Association President Joshua Peyton read off during the awards ceremony of the VGA qualifier hosted Monday at Longleaf Golf and Family Club came with a dash of pride, but it wasn’t until the 13th and final qualifier’s name was called that brought a big smile to the face of the retired U.S. Army captain.
“The winner and the qualifier from the boys 12-year-old division is Xeve Perez, from Evans, Georgia,” Peyton said.
Perez was a proud Monday qualifier into the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships that start Thursday, but he respectfully shook the hand of everyone presenting him with the award, stared them in the eye and said, “Thank you, sir.”
The 12-year-old from Georgia had pressure on his shoulders, needing a win to make the field into the championship. With that spot secured, the smile on his face was the only thing glowing brighter than the medal on his chest.
“He’s one of our junior ambassadors. That’s a lot of pressure on a kid, coming out here knowing he’s got one shot to get into the world championships,” Peyton said. “It came down to the wire and he won by one stroke. I’m super proud of him, but it was on his shoulders to get it done.”
The qualifier set up by the VGA allowed golfers from across the country with direct family ties to the military to participate in a one-round event to fill out the rest of the world championship field.
Nine of the 13 divisions had overall champions who earned exemption into the field, while four other golfers finished second in their division, but were the highest finishing player not already in the world championship field.
“It’s really a testament to Dan Van Horn and U.S. Kids Golf. They recognized how important military families are. A lot of these families don’t have the disposable income to come out to a lot of different golf tournaments and quality the traditional way,” Peyton said. “We had 100 kids from around the country come out and want to be part of this. It’s a pretty big moment for us.”
All qualifying players will receive a VGA golf bag, and a medal around their neck. Those players will lead the Parade of Nations, which will be held on Tuesday through downtown Pinehurst. Additionally, the VGA will cover all World Championship entry fees for those who qualify.
Other qualifiers at the event were: Levi Jameson won the boys 8 and qualified into the world championships, along with Robert Melendez in the boys 10, Logan Gowin in the boys 11 and Perez in the boys 12.
Champions already in the field for the worlds were: Andrew Lewandoski in the boys 6 and under, Owen Ovitsky in the boys 7 and Anthony Ovitsky in the boys 9.
Kipton Gibney was a qualifier out of the boys 6 and under, Kash Koepp in the boys 7 and Southern Pines’ Charles Chopping in the boys 9.
Madelyn Dickerson won the girls 7 and under title, with Iliana Herzberg qualifying from the division. Mathile Walker won the girls 12 division, and Sydney Dinh qualified for the championship.
Isabella Miller was the winner and qualifier from the girls 8, Leilani Herzberg was the winner and qualifier from the girls 9, Zada Lee Hannant was the winner and qualifier from the girls 10 and Rylen Darter was the winner and qualifier from the girls 11.