Golfers finish up on the 18th green during the Veterans Golf Association event at the Country Club of North Carolina Monday.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

More than 100 veterans competed in the state championship for the North Carolina Tour of the Veterans Golf Association Monday, contested on the Cardinal Course at the Country Club of North Carolina.

Using net scores, 14 players punched their tickets to the regional championship next month in Alabama.

Competitors look over door prizes over lunch.

A playoff was needed in the Veteran D division, which produced the two lowest scores at 63 from Tim Johnson and Ty Hernandez. The pair played the 18th hole again, with Johnson winning by net birdie.

Across the other veteran divisions, Austin Scarboro won the A division with a 77, Ted Clarkson won the B division with a 77 and Wayne Johnson won the C division with an 81. The female veteran divisions were claimed by Sunny Mitchell with an 86, Kristine Engelhaupt with an 87 and Leeann Carolla with a 74.

In the wounded veteran divisions, Joseph Lally shot a 95 and Jesse Trumble carded a 69.

Tim Johnson, left, receives his state championship trophy after winning his division in a playoff Monday at the North Carolina state championship of the Veterans Golf Association hosted at the Country Club of North Carolina’s Cardinal Course.

In the family divisions, Colby Sullivan won in a playoff over Rick Scibek after both shot a 75, and Sharon Henke won the female division with a 75.

The winners’ next round will be at the Capitol Hill course at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. The winners from the regional round will compete at the national championship played at the Blue Monster Course at Doral in September.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

