HV3 Check presentation.png

CCNC Foundation board members Chip Dillon, left, and JoAnn Ryan are pictured with North Carolina native and CCNC Ambassador Harold Varner III.

 Contributed

Following a successful Harold Varner III Day in September, that included a pro-am golf outing, a junior clinic, and a cocktail reception, the Country Club of North Carolina presented a check to the HV3 and CCNC Foundations to share more than $40,000 on Nov. 14.

“I just really enjoy this relationship,” said Harold Varner III, a CCNC Ambassador who grew up in Gastonia. “I’ve always been treated so well and supported by the membership here.”

