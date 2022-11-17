Following a successful Harold Varner III Day in September, that included a pro-am golf outing, a junior clinic, and a cocktail reception, the Country Club of North Carolina presented a check to the HV3 and CCNC Foundations to share more than $40,000 on Nov. 14.
“I just really enjoy this relationship,” said Harold Varner III, a CCNC Ambassador who grew up in Gastonia. “I’ve always been treated so well and supported by the membership here.”
More than 60 people participated in the pro-am golf outing and cocktail reception with more than 20 junior golfers attending a complimentary skills clinic with Varner and PGA Tour player and Charlotte native Trevor Cone.
“We all have a great time when Harold visits for these charitable events,” said Chip Dillon, CCNC Foundation Treasurer. “It’s a win-win for two great causes.”
The Country Club of North Carolina Foundation was formed to provide charitable service and benevolent grants to the community and beyond, thus providing an entity for individuals to jointly provide service to the community. The four pillars of the Foundation are community outreach, amateur athletics, employee disaster and education assistance and a general fund. In its short existence, the Foundation has already contributed to Meals on Wheels, Toys for Tots, the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship and employee disaster relief. The Foundation was created in 2020 and is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization.
The vision for the HV3 Foundation is to bring awareness of the rising cost of entry and access in sports. The Foundation will aim to provide financial assistance for equipment, after-school programs, instruction, camps, and various other avenues where an athlete can cultivate his/her passion.