Having played golf worldwide, PGA Tour golfer Harold Varner III has been on some of the world’s best courses, but the Country Club of North Carolina remains like a “second home” to him.
To him, the relationship between him and the club goes further than the 36 championship golf holes on the property.
“I just like that you can be in a place where people care about you,” the Gastonia native said. “They care about how Harold is doing. I’m about to have a kid and we talked about having a kid more than how I played last year.”
Thursday was “Harold Varner III Day” at the club with several members getting out on the course to play with the seven-year Tour pro, a junior golf clinic on the practice range and a dinner at the clubhouse, all put on by the golfer’s foundation.
Announced as an ambassador for the club in January, Varner has worked closely through his charitable efforts – the HV3 Foundation – and the club’s newly formed foundation.
“Whenever golf is out of it, and people still want to help, that’s when you’re winning to me,” he said. “If the only thing you want to be a part of is me playing golf, then 30 years from now it doesn’t matter.”
Varner’s foundation has worked with Youth on Course, a program that allows youth to play at a reduced rate at participating courses. He said that last year 49,000 rounds were played across North and South Carolina. A reduced rate for juniors to be a part of the program was introduced this year thanks to the foundation.
“We want to sponsor that whole program for Youth on Course for North and South Carolina. It takes a lot of money, but there’s a lot of money to be had and I’m willing to put my neck out there for those kids.”
Given his background of growing up and playing public courses in his hometown, Varner has a passion for accessibility for the next generation on the golf course.
“I’m super excited to give kids the chance to play golf, but the biggest thing for us is providing access through sports in general," Varner said.
CCNC Foundation President Howard Williams said that it was an easy fit for the club’s foundation to align with the goals and mission of the HV3 Foundation.
“He’s a great example of sportsmanship and demeanor on the golf course,” Williams said. “He has a really good reputation on the Tour. He’s the type of person you want to be around.
“There’s another reason too: he’s a pretty good golfer.”
Varner talked with local kids on the range in a Q&A session for the clinic because he said that kids get enough "sitting and listening" at school. The engaged crowd asked him about his golf career, sponsorships with the Jordan Brand among other subjects serious and not so serious.
The East Carolina graduate is coming off his most successful season on the PGA Tour that included 29 starts, a career-best second-place finish at the RBC Heritage and over $2 million in winnings. He still is searching for his first win on Tour, but has two acquaintances that he looks up to in Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods, who keep him focused on the process. Add to that, his positive disposition has him saying his best golf is ahead of him.
“Winning is the most important thing, but I’ve been around two winners that have won a lot, M.J. and Tiger, and I find it weird that they don’t talk about winning,” Varner said. “They are big about focusing on the present, the fundamentals.”
