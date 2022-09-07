Harold Varner III golf clinic 04.jpg

Harold Varner III talks with junior golfers at his junior clinic at the Country Club of North Carolina Tuesday afternoon. Varner recently left the PGA Tour and signed with LIV Golf, playing in the upstart tour's latest tournament in Boston last weekend.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Harold Varner III making the decision to cut ties with the PGA Tour two weeks ago and join LIV Golf has brought about headlines because he’s unapologetically honest about himself as a golfer, and as a person, for making the move.

The Gastonia native and former East Carolina golfer made the move to LIV Golf this past week, following the conclusion of the PGA Tour season. Two days after his tie for 31st finish at The International in Boston for his LIV Golf debut, Varner came to the Country Club of North Carolina, where he serves as a club ambassador, to host a kids clinic in conjunction with his foundation.

Harold Varner III golf clinic 09.jpg

Harold Varner III hits a shot as the crowd watches on during a junior clinic at the Country Club of North Carolina Tuesday afternoon.
Harold Varner III golf clinic 05.jpg

Harold Varner III hosted a junior clinic at the Country Club of North Carolina Tuesday afternoon. Former Virginia Tech standout Trevor Cone, standing left, just earned his PGA Tour card joined him for the clinic. 

