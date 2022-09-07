Harold Varner III talks with junior golfers at his junior clinic at the Country Club of North Carolina Tuesday afternoon. Varner recently left the PGA Tour and signed with LIV Golf, playing in the upstart tour's latest tournament in Boston last weekend.
Harold Varner III hosted a junior clinic at the Country Club of North Carolina Tuesday afternoon. Former Virginia Tech standout Trevor Cone, standing left, just earned his PGA Tour card joined him for the clinic.
Harold Varner III making the decision to cut ties with the PGA Tour two weeks ago and join LIV Golf has brought about headlines because he’s unapologetically honest about himself as a golfer, and as a person, for making the move.
The Gastonia native and former East Carolina golfer made the move to LIV Golf this past week, following the conclusion of the PGA Tour season. Two days after his tie for 31st finish at The International in Boston for his LIV Golf debut, Varner came to the Country Club of North Carolina, where he serves as a club ambassador, to host a kids clinic in conjunction with his foundation.
A lot has changed in the nearly 12 months since Varner last hosted a clinic at the club, but mostly his change in professional affiliation.
The negative connotation for golf purists seeing golfers change their affiliation for monetary reasons. Varner made it clear that was his basis, but saw the potential that can come from playing in the bigger purse events.
“At the end of the day, I just have to just count on myself. If it’s meant to be, it’s up to me,” he said. “I think there was an opportunity presented that I felt like was good for my family and I.”
Varner’s finish at 3-under-par for three rounds in Boston earned him $151,000. For reference, that was comparable to a top-10 finish at this year’s final PGA Tour regular season event, the Wyndham Championship.
He reportedly has earned $15 million up front for his signing.
Talks between the newly formed golf tour and Varner started in November, he said.
The change in format LIV Golf presents in certain events also provided a change to what is seen on the PGA Tour with more team events, and less time spent on the road.
“It’s totally different than the PGA Tour, and I’m not here to totally bash the PGA Tour. That’s what’s got to stop. This back and forth is ugly. People who really like golf hate seeing this part of it,” Varner said. “There’s just circumstances that are different, and everyone is in their own shoes. I like everyone on Tour, and there’s very few people that I don’t get along with in life. I’m not worried about it. It’s just the hatred that’s ugly.”
Varner’s clinic included a visit by Trevor Cone, a recent Korn Ferry Tour graduate, who claimed his PGA Tour card over the weekend in the Korn Ferry Tour final. Both grew up playing junior golf together.
There is a way for both to coexist, Varner said, but division seems to pry its way in to make people think that what happened Tuesday at CCNC was impossible.
The drawbacks that many bring to the table in the arguments include the loss of the chance to play in championships that may soon be only open to PGA Tour players. Events like The Masters, U.S. Opens and the PGA Championships might be no longer an option, but Varner is content.
“I just never dreamed of being like, ‘Oh I had my name on this trophy.’ That’s just not what I cared about. I care about taking care of people and changing lives,” Varner said. “My dream was to make as much money as possible. There’s another tour that makes more money and with more money I can help more people. That’s it.”
All that glitter isn’t gold to Varner. In fact, the whereabouts of the trophy from his second professional win in Saudi Arabia in February is unknown, and you won’t find Varner looking for it.
“I don’t even have the trophy from Saudi Arabia,” Varner said. “I don’t need the trophy. It does not solidify who I am as a person. I’m kind of embarrassed, that's what people look forward to. If that’s all you’re looking forward to, you’re missing out on life, in my opinion.”