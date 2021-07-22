Building up a substantive lead on the front nine, and only losing two holes, Pinehurst’s Jackson Van Paris advanced to Thursday afternoon’s round of 16 at the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur.
The Country Club of North Carolina member playing on his home course defeated Benjamin Reuter 4 and 3 to secure his spot in the third round of match play.
Van Paris plays Luke Clanton Thursday afternoon at 1:15 p.m. with a berth in the quarterfinals hanging in the balance.
In his win over Reuter, the Pinecrest graduate claimed wins on the second, fifth, seventh and eighth holes to take a 3 up lead into the back nine.
After his tee shot on the 11th hole went to the rough left of the fairway on the dogleg right hole, Van Paris delivered a strike to the green, while Reuter’s shot from the middle of the fairway bounced long, leading to Van Paris taking a 4 up lead. Reuter won 12 to bring the lead back to 3 up, and Van Paris rebounded with a win on 14 and finished the match on the 15th hole.
Clanton advanced into the round of 16 as the final three holes of the Dogwood Course provided a dramatic finish in his match with Kelly Chinn.
Chinn, the medalist and top seed for match play, trailed early in the match before claiming back-to-back hole wins to go from 1 down to 1 up on 13 and 14. His tee shot on 16 found the water on the par 3, leading to the match being tied with two holes left, and remained that way into the 18th hole.
Both players reached the par-5 closing hole in two shots and missed their eagle putts long. Chinn’s ran longer and his comeback putt up the hill for birdie lipped out and Clanton finished his birdie to win 1 up.