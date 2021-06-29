Jackson Van Paris said after his opening round of the 121st North & South Amateur Tuesday that he found himself in places he’s never been in his many times of playing on Pinehurst’s No. 4 Course.
The same might could be said about his scorecard early on.
Through it all, the future Vanderbilt golfer relied on his mental game and his short game throughout the first stroke-play round of the championship to have him in the thick of the bunched up leaderboard. After the dust had settled, Van Paris found himself as the only local golfer under par following the first round, and three shots back of the lead with his 2-under-par round of 68.
“I think today I did a really good job of not getting down on myself. It was one of those rounds where, especially being 2 over through two, it would’ve been really easy to go into panic mode,” Van Paris said. “I stayed really patient and let my game sort itself out. I hit some really sloppy shots all day.”
A three-putt bogey on the first hole, followed by an errant drive leading to a bogey five on the par-4 second hole put Van Paris in the early hole.
One aspect of his game that Van Paris said he was proud of Tuesday, which is an area he has focused on recently, was his mental focus after mistakes.
“After not playing not my best golf the last two tournaments, it would’ve been easy to pack it in after being 2 over through two, but I kind of battled and I kind of learned that no matter how bad it seems at the time, it’s never really that bad,” Van Paris said. “Hopefully I can carry that with me tomorrow because I’m sure that I’ll have adversity.”
Van Paris was able to straighten his course, and his swing, over the final five holes of the front nine. A lucky bounce on his approach to No. 5 set up a birdie putt, Van Paris’ first of six birdies in the round, and started a four-hole stretch where he posted a bogey on No. 6 and then back-to-back birdies on Nos. 7 and 8 to get back to even for the round.
He wasn’t quite out of the woods after that, as he had a tricky uphill putt for birdie on No. 12 that broke opposite of the line he putted the ball, leading to his second, and final, three-putt of the round.
The five on No. 12 was his final bogey, but the final six holes came with a tee shot into the fairway bunker on No. 13, which he recovered for an up-and-down par. And then following a birdie on No. 16 to move under par for the round, Van Paris’ drive from the 17th tee flirted with going out of bounds and into the busy traffic of Morganton Road. Luckily for the NCHSAA 4A individual state champion this year from Pinecrest, the ball stayed in bounds, and a punch shot to the fairway and a wedge to inside of six feet set up his final birdie.
“Really on this golf course you want to get through the first six holes in a somewhat decent score. After that, you can kind of turn it on,” he said. “It’s nice to make a lot of birdies today and know you have it in you. Hopefully I can carry some momentum into (No.) 2 tomorrow.”
Playing in his second North & South Amateur, Van Paris looks to become the first local winner of the championship since 2011, but a goal like that is too far out of his focus this week. He takes on Pinehurst No. 2 Wednesday, knowing the course ins't as lenient as the 18 holes he played Tuesday.
“Right now, I’m trying to take it one round at a time. I don’t want to get ahead of myself. I just want to take it one shot at a time and one hole at a time,” Van Paris said. “Hopefully tomorrow on No. 2 I can shoot a good enough score to either win stroke play or just get into match play. Once we get there, we can see what happens.”
Also starting stroke play on No. 4 was rising ECU senior A.J. Beechler, looking to stay at or under par in the first round, but putts couldn’t drop for the local standout.
“It’s definitely easier than playing No. 2. The greens are really receptible,” Beechler said of No. 4. “You’ve just got to hit greens and try to make a few putts here or there, and try not make too many big numbers.”
Beechler’s round of 4 over has him nine strokes off the lead heading to Pinehurst No. 2 tomorrow. He now needs to make up ground just to make it to the match-play portion of the championship in his fourth appearance.
His round on Tuesday went without a birdie.
“The putter just wasn’t that hot, but I’m going to work on some iron shots this afternoon and try to get them dialed in for tomorrow,” Beechler said. “Tomorrow’s going to be the same thing. Just try to keep it in between the bushes, and try to hit the middle of the green and two-putt.”
Opening on No. 2, Jonathan Honeywell finds himself 12 shots off the lead at 7 over. Honeywell was 5 over on his final five holes and had a double bogey on No. 7 to offset a pair of birdies on the front nine. Honeywell is from Whispering Pines.
In the second round of stroke play, Honeywell goes off the first tee on No. 4 at 7:20 a.m., Beechler tees off at 7:40 a.m. on No. 2 and Van Paris tees off at 10 a.m. on No. 2.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.