Pinecrest graduate Jackson Van Paris posted his highest finish in a collegiate golf tournament to date Monday, and the Vanderbilt men’s golf team ran away with the team title at the John Hayt Invitational at Sawgrass Country Club.
Van Paris posted three rounds of par or better in the event, to finish in a tie for sixth in the event. After an opening round 69, the best of any Commodore in the field, the second 18 holes of Sunday in the 54-hole event was a 1-under-par 70 for Van Paris. He was in a tie for fourth after the first 36 holes at 4 under.
“JVP was in control all day long and really did a great job locking in and finishing both rounds strong,” Vanderbilt coach Scott Limbaugh said in a press release. “(Van Paris and teammate Reid Davenport) both had some great up and downs to keep momentum, which was important.”
In the third and final round, Van Paris posted 16 pars, a birdie and a bogey to close out with an even-par 72 and close at 4-under-par for the tournament.
“Jackson had a good week and it was great having him out there and watching him play like we all know he can play. He’s been playing good at home and doing a lot of the right things,” Limbaugh said.
Vanderbilt’s win is the third team championship of the season and ninth team title since the start of the 2022 spring season.
Vandy finished 28-under-par, 16 shots better than North Florida, and was 9-under-par for the day — one of just two teams to shoot under-par Monday. The team’s 279 total was the best round of the day.
“What an awesome effort this week by our team,” Limbaugh said. “They had a mindset of coming out today and finishing the right way and having the low round and we did that. It’s not easy to do something that everyone else thinks may be easy and it requires having the right focus on the right things. We had all five guys in it all week and to have four guys finish in the top eight is pretty cool.”
Gordon Sargent, the defending national champion, also captured his fourth career collegiate individual title with a three-round total of 201. He shot 15-under-par for the tournament.
Every Commodore finished even-par or better Monday, led by Sargent’s 68. Matthew Riedel and Cole Sherwood each fired a 70 while Jackson Van Paris and Wells Williams finished with 72s.
The Commodores have now won the John Hayt Invitational, East Lake Cup, Frederica Cup, Palm Beach Gardens Regional, SEC Championship, Mossy Oak Collegiate Championship, Mason Rudolph Championship, Cabo Collegiate and The Prestige since Feb. 23, 2022.
Vanderbilt has two weeks off before resuming action at the Watersound Collegiate (Feb. 19-21) in Panama City Beach, Florida.
“It was important to get off to a good start this spring and send the right kind of message and the guys did that,” Limbaugh said. “We also know that our actions determine our outcomes and we have to continue to look forward and be excited about growing and improving. I believe in this group and I know they are hungry to be the best they can be.”