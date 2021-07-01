Some of the recovery shots that Pinehurst’s Jackson Van Paris pulled off in the first round of match play at the 121st North & South Amateur Thursday are hard to replicate or prepare for, but just some down time with friends earlier this week on Pinehurst No. 2 was where his brain went when he found himself in a tough spot.
“I honestly just thought back to when we were messing around in chipping contests,” Van Paris said. “I actually had one with some friends on the No. 2 green earlier this week. We were hitting hooks around trees on chips and out of pine straw to tucked pins.”
Coming down the closing stretch of holes on Pinehurst No. 2 against Nick Lyerly, the creativity from Van Paris around the greens was on display as he put on a clinic of near-perfect recovery play en route to a 1 up win to advance to the round of 16 Friday morning.
“I’m just thankful to survive and advance. For the second day in a row I didn’t really have my best stuff. I hit the ball to about a C minus and just found a way to get the ball in the hole all day,” Van Paris said. “I did a good job of not giving him any holes. I think I only really gave up one hole.”
Five times in the match Thursday, Van Paris found himself in a peculiar position either off the tee or from his approach shots while Lyerly, a graduate from UNC Greensboro, had birdie chances set up.
Each time, Van Paris set his goal to limit the damage he had done, and bounce back for par. All five times, the incoming freshman at Vanderbilt found a way to escape the dilemma in a Houdini-like fashion.
“You kind of expect him to hit the best shot he can in that situation. So when he’s sitting in the fairway, you’re expect him to hit it to 10, 15 feet, even though it’s 180, 190 yards in,” the Pinecrest grad said. “I just kind of thought what shot gives me the best chance of making par.”
The reasons for some of the missed greens and tough chips came as Van Paris’ competitive side got the best of him and how he views match play.
“He hit a lot of good approach shots, and I think I probably got a little too aggressive and put a little too much pressure on myself to get inside of him,” he said. “That was not very good of me, but once I got around the greens, I really just buckled down and was like, ‘All right, here’s what I’ve got to do. I know what I have to do. I’ve got to go up and down, and I can’t give him a hole.’”
Van Paris’ head, and club, dropped after tee shots on the 15th and 16th holes with the match tied, but his “next shot” mentality provided a reset button as he took a stroll to find his ball in the native area right of his intended target on both holes.
The shot on 15 had Van Paris right of the green some 30 yards in the sandy lie and, channeling his creativity, he took a chance on a wedge shot bumped into the false edge of the green that skipped up to set up a par as Lyerly two-putted from the middle of the green.
“I was like, ‘All right, just let your creativity work.’ That’s one of the best parts of my game is the imagination around the greens,” Van Paris said. “I kind of let my feel and imagination take over. I struck it perfect.”
While that position was new to Van Paris, where his ball nested after a rightward tee shot on No. 16 was nearly the same location on the sandy cart trail in the wood right of the fairway that his tee shot Wednesday ended up. Like Wednesday, Van Paris punched out to the middle of the fairway to let his short game keep him from dropping the hole late in the round. The shot to follow from the left side of the fairway flew over the flag and spun back to within three feet as Van Paris watched Lyerly take his par to remain tied going to 17.
Through the back and forth from both players after 17 holes, the 18th hole proved to be the time that Van Paris took advantage of a mistake. Both players found the fairway, and hit their approach shots to the right side of the green with a left hole location.
Lyerly putted first and took an aggressive line that left him more than four feet past the hole. Van Paris rolled his putt to two feet short of the hole and then watched as his opponent’s par attempt lip out before his match-winning putt.
“We both played too good for it to end the way that it did. I feel really bad for Nick,” Van Paris said. “You never want to see someone three-putt on the last hole to lose the match. No matter what circumstance, it’s just not what you want to see.”
An unfortunate ending to a match where neither opponent had much of an advantage.
“I was only 1 up for a few holes. We were tied for most of the entire time, which made it really stressful and really tiring,” Van Paris said.
The early lead came on the fifth hole as Lyerly found trouble off the tee in a fairway bunker, and missed the fairway left on his second shot. Van Paris’ first two shots split the fairway to set up an approach inside of 12 feet. Lyerly conceded the hole after flying the green and missing his par attempt.
The lead looked to grow to two for Van Paris on No. 8 with a tap-in par, but Lyerly drained a lengthy putt for an up-and-down par from the back of the green. Lyerly tied the match on the next hole with a birdie 2 on the par-3 ninth.
Again, Van Paris took the lead on the par-5 10th, only for a double bogey on No. 11 to get the match back to tied.
Friday could bring 36 holes for Van Paris with the round of 16 in the morning, and a win setting up a quarterfinal berth in the afternoon. Before getting to those matches, Van Paris said work was still needed to tighten up his game that led to added pressure Thursday.
“I think I’m going to hit some balls. That’s probably the first thing I’m going to do to try and figure out how to deal with that,” Van Paris said with a laugh. “Today was a really tiring match.”
Van Paris takes on Luke Gifford, who defeated Tommy Morrison 4 and 3 in the round of 32, Friday morning, going off the first tee of Pinehurst No. 2 at 7:08 a.m.
