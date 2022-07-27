North South Wednesday 14.jpeg

Jackson Van Paris hits a tee shot during the second round of stroke play at the North & South Amateur championship played at the Pinehurst Resort.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Pinehurst’s Jackson Van Paris will compete in the 122nd U.S. Amateur later this summer in New Jersey after finishing first in the local qualifier contested at Benvenue Country Club in Rocky Mount Monday.

At the 36-hole event, Van Paris opened with a bogey-free 69 to sit in a tie for third place after the first round, and followed up with a 65, matching the low score of the event, in his second round. He posted eight birdies in the second round, including five on the front nine to make the turn at 31.

