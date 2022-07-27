Pinehurst’s Jackson Van Paris will compete in the 122nd U.S. Amateur later this summer in New Jersey after finishing first in the local qualifier contested at Benvenue Country Club in Rocky Mount Monday.
At the 36-hole event, Van Paris opened with a bogey-free 69 to sit in a tie for third place after the first round, and followed up with a 65, matching the low score of the event, in his second round. He posted eight birdies in the second round, including five on the front nine to make the turn at 31.
The combined 10 under score from the 36 holes gave Van Paris medalist honors and punched his ticket to the 312-player field at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey, from Aug. 15-21.
Fayetteville’s Spencer Oxendine finished second and also qualified. He posted a second-round 65 to match Van Paris’ low score.
This will be Van Paris’ fifth straight summer with a USGA championship appearance.
Van Paris first made national golf waves at the 2018 U.S. Amateur played at Pebble Beach, winning his first match of match play, 1 up over Dylan Perry, making him the youngest player, at 14 years and 11 months old, since Bob Jones to win a match in the U.S. Amateur.
He qualified for the 2020 playing of the championship at Bandon Dunes, failing to make the cut. He was a competitor in the 2019 and 2021 U.S. Junior Amateur, with the latter contested at his home club, the Country Club of North Carolina. Both times in the U.S. Junior Amateurs, he qualified for match play.