It was rare to hear build-up around the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur and not hear Jackson Van Paris’ name mentioned.
A member and resident at the Country Club of North Carolina, Van Paris has not tried to ignore the “noise” that has come around with the championship coming to his backyard.
“It’s not bad noise. I think when people are talking about the event, my name comes up a lot because I’m from here and I’ve had some success in junior golf," he said. "That’s great. I don’t mind being the guy that people kind of look at like, ‘Oh he’s got a pretty good shot this week.’”
Van Paris carded an up-and-down round of 72 in the first round of stroke play at the U.S. Junior Amateur on the Dogwood Course to sit eight shots back of the lead set by Kelly Chinn after round one. Fellow Pinehurst resident Holland Giles opened with a 3-over-par 75 in the first round on the Cardinal Course.
Competing more than two weeks ago in the North & South Amateur and making a run to the championship match, Van Paris is used to the heightened expectations from the outside when playing locally, and that six-day run at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club as a primer for this week.
“It kind of helped me with managing expectations, learning how to deal with the crowd. I love when people come watch. I think a crowd’s great,” Van Paris said. “Playing a home course and having people to expect you to play well was pretty good. It was really good prep for it.
“It gives me confidence. It doesn’t really create expectations for me. It just makes me want to come out and play well even more. I love it.”
Van Paris fought early nerves that he quickly shook off, and limited mistakes the best he could.
Bogeys on the final holes of each nine set Van Paris back to even par each time as scoring was limited to three birdies.
“I played really solid all day. I didn’t make any putts. I felt like I hit a lot of good putts, just nothing really went in,” Van Paris said. “I would’ve loved to shoot a better score today, but I’m in an OK position going into tomorrow.”
Van Paris said his mindset in an event like this, where there’s stroke play that sets up match play, is to pace yourself, and leave yourself with stress-free holes.
“Thankfully today I had a really stress-free round in general, I messed up two of the par-5s, but you kind of just try to take it one hole at a time,” Van Paris said.
The other two par-5s, the fifth and 12th holes were fruitful for birdies, and a birdie on the par-3 13th moved him to 1 under before his bogey on the last hole.
Giles made sure to do his prep work ahead of the championship, and did so with Van Paris, high school teammate and CCNC member Jackson Bode and others in the final days before the courses were closed for prep work.
“It just helps just knowing the greens and everything. I played with my brother and some of his friends out here and some of the caddies on Tuesday,” he said
His round started on the 11th hole at Cardinal, and he moved to 1 over when he started on the front nine after a pair of bogeys and a birdie coming on 15. The second and third holes led to bogeys and his round dropping to 3 over before a birdie on the 5th hole, after sticking his approach to inside of 10 feet.
“It was frustrating, but I was able to scramble pretty solid. I wasn’t hitting any fairways, and that’s my strongpoint, which I just failed,” Giles said of his round where he fought a back injury.
“I was able to finish it somewhat strong.”
Tuesday’s goal is to limit the mistakes on the Dogwood Course as the courses played a little more receptive and slower around the greens than when he was preparing last week.
“It took a while getting used to playing your irons at the pins because of how soft they were,” Giles said. “And the greens were a bit slower, which took me a while to get used to. Overall the conditions weren’t too different.”
