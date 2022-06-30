The ability to force his opponents to earn wins on holes that Pinehurst’s Jackson Van Paris used last year en route to advancing through the bracket of the North & South Amateur to a runner-up finish wasn’t there Thursday in the first round of match play in the 122nd playing of the championship.
“What I did a really good job of was not giving holes away, and when I did, I was able to fight back and get it back,” Van Paris said. “I unfortunately was on the wrong side of that this year, largely in part to what I did.
“My play definitely didn’t make him feel like he had to do anything special, which I think was the biggest factor in the match.”
Falling into an early deficit, and unable to jump on a pivotal moment midway through the round, the local favorite who captivated the area last year with his deep run in match play saw his repeat at the North & South come up short with a 4 and 3 loss to Evans Lewis.
Van Paris said he played “scared golf” on Thursday, not part of his game plan when he plays in match play events. It seemed as though his struggles a day earlier on Pinehurst No. 2 lingered into the match.
“I hit a bunch of shots that I didn’t really commit to all the way. I think that freed him up,” he said. “He also did a lot of things that didn’t give me a window.”
Lewis, who just played his graduate season at the University of South Carolina, used his length off the tee, and momentum killing up-and-down par saves across his round to defeat Van Paris.
Wins on Nos. 4, 5 and 7 gave him a 3 up lead at the turn.
A miss around the greens from Lewis trying to save par on the par-5 10th hole left Van Paris with a 4-footer for par with a chance to win the hole. Buzzing the left edge of the hole and and rolling past, an opportunity missed.
“He only really made two mistakes all day, and I was only able to capitalize on one of them, on 2,” Van Paris said. “On 10, I unfortunately wasn’t able to capitalize.”
Facing the match ending on the 14th hole, Van Paris’ tee shot from the elevated tee box found the left native area. An iron shot into the green landed just past the hole inside of 6 feet that he rolled in for a birdie to keep the match alive for one more hole.
“I was just trying to do whatever you can to stay on the course. It’s not over until it’s over and I was proud of how I was able to birdie that hole. It’s a hard hole,” Van Paris said. “You’ve just got to try to do everything in your power to hang in there.”
The loss for Van Paris eliminates the only local competitor still in the field, meaning the drought of a local champion at the North & South Amateur will be at least 12 years since Jack Fields’ win in 2011.
Across the board in the first round, 12 of the 14 matches went to the higher seed. The only upsets based on seeding came from Salisbury’s Nick Lyerly winning 2 and 1 over Xavier Marcoux. Maxwell Moldovan won 3 and 1 over Frankie Capan, a member of the 2017 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball championship team contested at Pinehurst.
Medalist and top seed Karl Vilips, the 2017 Southern Amatuer winner at the Country Club of North Carolina, won 3 and 2 in his match. Luke Clanton won 4 and 3 and will face Vilips Friday morning. David Ford won 2 and 1 over Chad Wilfong, after the 41-year-old Charlotte native fought out over the back nine after trailing 5 up. Evan Vo won 6 and 4 for the widest margin of victory in the first round.
The 2020 CCNC Amateur champion, Ben Woodruff, claimed a 4 and 2 win.
Maxwell Ford won 2 and 1, Jackson Koivun won 2 and 1, Ross Steelman won 2 and 1, Ben James won 1 up, Caleb Surratt won 2 and 1, Tommy Morrison won 4 and 3, Ian Siebers won in 21 holes and Bryant Davis won 3 and 1.
The eight matches Friday morning will tee off from 7 to 7:56 a.m. The winners of those matches face off in four afternoon contests for spots into the semifinals.
