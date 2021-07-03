Standing on the second green of Pinehurst No. 2, Jackson Van Paris was struggling to find the words of what had occurred moments earlier when he brought out a loud roar from the large gathering of fans, mostly in support of him, during the semifinal round of the 121st North & South Amateur Championship.
After a grueling day of golf for both he and his semifinal opponent, Chad Wilfong, the Pinehurst resident slipped out of tough situations on several occasions, and his short game provided the large exclamation point on his victory in 20 holes to earn a spot into Sunday’s North & South Amateur championship match.
Staring down a more than 30-yard chip across the second green from the collection area on the front right side where his ball sat to a pin located on the front left portion of the green. He saw the break and undulation, and had an idea of where he wanted his ball to land and check up at, as he is no stranger to using his creativity on that same green playing in chipping contests with friends there he said earlier this week. The last few feet of the chip he envisioned looked a lot like a putt from his quarterfinal match earlier in the day.
Just has he had done for much of the match, Van Paris’ shot fulfilled his plan, and found the bottom of the hole to energize the gallery encircling the second green.
“Just a rollercoaster of emotions,” he said of the match, which coincidentally is the route the chip seemed to take along the undulation in the green to find the hole.
“There’s a little downhill slope about 30 feet short of the hole and then it actually kind of goes back uphill. I thought if I flew it a little further than the downslope it would settle close to the hole.”
His opponent saw the line and knew a chip-in was possible. Willfong’s birdie chip attempt to copy Van Paris and push the match to a 21st hole champ up short after the crowd settled.
“I said, ‘Actually, I think he’s got a little bit of an advantage here.’ It was still not easy by any means,” Wilfong said. “It sounded good when it came off and took a skip forward, it grabbed and it rolled in like a putt.”
The pair gathered with family and friends to take pictures together on the green where the exhilarating match ended, and Van Paris told the two-time reigning Carolinas Mid-Amateur champion that was his “most memorable match” of his young career.
“I don’t know that I was expecting him to make it, but it didn’t surprise me because I’ve been in matches where stuff like this just happens,” Wilfong said.
Sunday’s championship match features Van Paris and the 2021 Australian Men’s Amateur winner, Louis Dobbelaar. The group goes off the first tee of Pinehurst No. 2 at 6:50 a.m. A win would make Van Paris the first local product to win the championship since Jack Fields in 2011, but that’s not what Van Paris wants to dwell on until around lunchtime Sunday.
“To win an amateur event this big in my hometown would mean a lot, but I don’t want to think about it,” Van Paris said. “I just want to go out and give whoever I’m playing the best match I can and hopefully make as many memories as I did today.”
Van Paris’ birdie chip to win the match came six strokes after he had to work his way out of being blocked out on the 19th hole of the match. Playing the first hole for the third time Saturday, Van Paris’ tee shot landed at the base of a pine tree standing along the cart path to the right of the fairway. With Wilfong sitting in the middle of the fairway, Van Paris delivered a sweeping slice shot to short and left of the green, setting up a par putt that extended the match to the second hole.
Playing extra holes almost looked almost like it wouldn’t be an option on the 18th green as both players had birdie tries from inside 20 feet. After Wilfong’s putt coasted by the hole, a putt from Van Paris missed below the hole, leading the players and gallery to the short walk back to the No. 1 tee box.
“I’ve just got to keep fighting because I thought I was in about as bad of a spot as I could’ve thought after that tee shot after the first playoff hole,” Van Paris said.
The 17th hole provided momentum for Van Paris for the second time on Saturday. After winning the hole in the quarterfinals over Finigan Tilly with a birdie to go 1 up in that match, the Vanderbilt commit had to make up ground the next time he stepped on the course’s penultimate hole after falling 1 back with a loss on No. 16. A sand save did the trick to get him in with a 3 as Wilfong’s downhill par attempt burnt the right edge of the hole to tie up the match.
Wilfong, the oldest player in the field at 40 years old, went toe-to-toe with the local favorite, and the youngest golfer left in the field all 20 holes. Many times the pair played their tee shots to within a few yards of each other as both had similar distances, but distinctly different shot shapes, with their drivers.
At times, it looked like he would deliver the haymaker to defeat Van Paris, who was playing with the advantages of playing a few miles from home.
“The crowd was great. I know that they were all pulling for Jackson, but it was fun to be able to entertain and play a part in that,” Wilfong said. “I felt like they got a pretty good show out of all of us.”
The number of followers of the group grew over the 18 holes of regulation, and then some more after the group of Dobbelaar and Zack Gordon finished up on the 17th green. The energy from the familiar faces is what Van Paris fed off.
“It makes a big difference. I love playing in front of people,” Van Paris said. “I know all these people. The nice thing is golf isn’t why they came out to watch me. They came out to watch me because they’re my friends and family friends.
“It makes chips like that and all those memories last a lifetime, honestly.”
The showing was a return to the semifinals in his first appearance back in the North & South since the early 2000s.
Van Paris dropped the first hole of the match, and rebounded with wins on the third and fifth holes, which sandwiched an all-world up and down from the back of the fourth green for par that halved the hole.
The 1 up lead carried over all the way to the 10th hole for Van Paris, before a par from Wilfong made up for three straight shots off target from Van Paris that led to a bogey.
The lead switched back to Van Paris on 12 with a birdie after a shot to the middle of the green and a putt that rolled around the hole and in. That was followed by a gimme birdie for Wilfong after hitting his driver to within 75 yards of the green to tie the match.
“I looked like I was going to pretty certainly going to lose, and then I looked like I was going to certainly win, and then lose and then still kind of looked like I was going to lose until the ball went in the hole,” Van Paris said. “That was just probably the most tiring day of golf I’ve ever played to be totally honest.”
Dobbelaar’s win in the semifinals, using wins on hole Nos. 15, 16 and 17 to close out the 3 and 1. The pair went out over par on the front nine with 37 from Dobbelaar and 38 from Gordon.
