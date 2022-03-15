When the Vacha family moved to Moore County in 2012, it provided a chance for Emma Vacha to have a home.
Part of making the transition to Moore County a home, after her family moved several times in her younger years with her father in the military, was the sport of volleyball. A love for the sport was sparked and she became accustomed to the Union Pines program four years before she was a student at the school when her older sister, Abby, established herself as a weapon at outside hitter for the Vikings.
“I’ve pretty muched grown up around it ever since we moved here, especially since my older sister, Abby, had been a volleyball player here,” Emma said. “I was always kind of involved. I would go to her practices and I knew that was something I always wanted to do.”
After an all-conference season this year, Vacha will continue to play volleyball at the college level after signing to join the Mars Hill volleyball program this fall in a ceremony Friday.
“Emma has a special place in my heart as a fellow middle (hitter). I’ve gotten to train her ever since she was a freshman, and the good thing is she’s always had her parents and her sister to support her and push her to be the best player she can be,” Union Pines coach Felicia Marks said. “Emma loves volleyball. She’s all about volleyball, and that was the best thing about coaching her. Every practice she was excited to be there and I know she’s going to take that same energy to Mars Hill.”
This season, Vacha played a vital role in helping the Vikings carry over success under Marks in her first year as the varsity head coach. Vacha had 116 blocks to lead the team, and also had 215 kills for the Vikings who finished 20-6, and finished second in the Sandhills Athletic Conference. The Vikings also advanced to the second round of the state playoffs.
Signing to play college volleyball also marks the payoff of many decisions made to better herself on the court that came with sacrifices.
“It takes up most of your time and you have to put in a lot of effort. You have to condition at home even. You can’t hang out with friends as much as you like to,” Vacha said. “It takes a lot more than people realize, instead of just going to your practices and showing up.”
Mars Hills is coming off a 21-13 season last fall that led to making an appearance in the NCAA Division-II regionals.
Tucked away in the mountains of western North Carolina is where Vacha found her next home.
“I love the environment. I really love the mountains, being a mountains girl. The coach was really inviting,” Vacha said. “It’s all about a good coach who will be there and the people. I’ve talked and connected with those girls and they are super nice and it’s a good connection with that team.”
Coupled with her love of the sport is the passion she plays with that was evident on the course with her celebrations of powerful kills or sturdy blocks at the net.
“She brings energy and intensity. She kind of has that intimidation factor that when she steps on the court, everyone knows they’ve got to take care of her or they’ll be in trouble,” Marks said. “She’s going to take it to the next level and do awesome things.”
Vacha’s signing also marked the end of an era for the Union Pines volleyball program.
“I’m leaving behind UP volleyball, after eight years between me and my sister,” Vacha said.
“It’s a lot to leave it all behind.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.