ProMedica has backed out of its partnership with the U.S. Golf Association more than a year after the entities came to a "long-term" agreement to elevate the U.S. Women’s Open.
The Ohio-based non-profit healthcare system cited financial constraints for the ending of the partnership that had the organization as a presenting partner for the women’s major championship.
“ProMedica, like many other health systems across the country, is experiencing financial strain coming off of 2022, which was declared the worst financial year for the healthcare industry since the start of the pandemic. While we were hopeful the industry’s financial performance was improving at the beginning of 2022, challenges like extreme staffing shortages and rapidly rising expenses proved to be significant hurdles,” the company said in a statement.
The 2022 U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club was the first playing of the U.S. Women’s Open with an elevated purse of $10 million dollars, and with ProMedica as a presenting sponsor. The announcement last January also announced that future host sites would include some of the most esteemed courses in the country, and a major impact to set the standard in the women’s game in the future.
This announcement from ProMedica doesn’t change the USGA mission.
“This change of direction will not curtail the USGA’s commitment to the U.S. Women’s Open, which remains stronger than ever. We will continue to elevate the entire championship experience, including the purse, television coverage and host venues. While we are open to identifying a new presenting partner that can push women’s golf even further, we won’t stop our plans in the meantime,” a statement from the USGA said.
During the U.S. Women’s Open last year, it was reported that ProMedica was going through an executive restructuring. The Toledo Blade reported that the healthcare system had a $126 million operating loss for the first quarter of 2022.
“Like many other healthcare organizations, we have been negatively impacted by the rising costs of labor and supplies, along with other economic factors. As a result, we are intensely focused on new initiatives to help ensure a stable and sustainable organization. We continue to be committed to delivering the best health and well-being care to the communities we serve," ProMedica stated.
The 2023 U.S. Women’s Open will be contested at Pebble Beach Golf Links July 6-9, the first time the historic club in California has hosted the women’s championship.