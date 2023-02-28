IMG_2577.JPG

Kim Moore, left, and Simon Lee hold up their U.S. Adaptive Open championship trophies Wednesday after the conclusion of play at the inaugural USGA championship.

 Joseph Hill/Special to The Pilot

Entries are now open for the 2nd U.S. Adaptive Open Championship, to be contested July 10-12, 2023 at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club’s Course No. 6.

Entries for the second playing of the U.S. Adaptive Open – a national championship that debuted last year and showcases the world’s best adaptive players – will close on Wednesday, May 3 at 5 p.m., with the final field to be posted on approximately May 22. Eligibility is open to both male and female professional and amateur golfers with a World Handicap System (WHS) Handicap Index of 36.4 or less and an Eligible Impairment confirmed by a WR4GD Pass. In addition, by the close of entries, players must have posted the equivalent of eight new 18-hole scores since May 4, 2022 (this does not apply to exempt players).

Adaptve final day awards 02.jpeg

Competitors sit in the player hospitality area for the U.S. Adaptive Open awards ceremony. 
Adaptve final day awards 06.jpeg

Cindi Lawrence, right, and Jordan Thomas congratulate each other after each were the female and male Multiple Limb Amputee division winner at the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open in July. They won received exemption into this year's championship as well.

