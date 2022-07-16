A truly unique championship for the U.S. Golf Association tees off Monday with the start of the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open, and with it brings a set of guidelines that none of the other 14 championships the association have ever staged.
With 96 disabled golfers from across the world converging in the area for a 54-hole stroke play championship, the Adaptive Open redefines the rules for a golf championship, starting with no cuts at any point during the championship.
From four different teeing grounds, to changes with course boundaries to accommodate golfers with different mobility methods, the changes and rules of play on Pinehurst No. 6 puts the modified rules of golf into practice in a championship setting for the first time since adopting the changes in 2016.
“Things like the seated players get four club lengths instead of two from penalty areas when they are taking relief to make sure there is room for the machine in there,” said Championship Director Stephanie Parel. “The visually impaired players can have a person standing behind them to help them with alignment. For bunkers, the seated players if they don’t want to hit out of there, most people need two strokes to come out, and seated players can get out for one. They can also move the ball 6 inches in any direction because it is really hard to park your cart in exactly the right place to line up with where you want the ball in your stance.”
That’s just scratching the surface for the adaptations allowed for golfers with disabilities to have a fair and level playing field.
Maximum score, or double the par of each hole, will be in place to assist in pace of play in the case of pace of play or a long ruling by an official, in which case the USGA will provide one volunteer rules official per grouping to speed up that process.
With all 96 players eligible to play all 54 holes of the tournament, the mixed gender field is a first of its kind of the USGA, and men and women are expected to be paired together for the first two rounds.
“Men and women together at the same championship, which is different from what we normally do. They are not competing against each other, but they are here all at once,” Parel said.
With 19 female players and 24 playing groups, Parel anticipates one female per group the first two rounds, and also the scattering of one international player per grouping as well. The third round groupings will be based on score.
Two trophies will be awarded to one male and one female winner with the lowest overall score across impairment categories. Overall runners-up receive a silver medal, and the lower score in each of the eight impairment categories per gender will receive a copper medal.
With the field completed, 15 of the 16 impairment categories are filled with at least one golfer.
To accommodate each impairment category, four different sets of tees will be used, another new factor for the USGA to prepare for.
Blue, white, red and yellow tees will be used. Measuring at approximately 6,500 yards, the blue tees will be for the men’s arm impairment, intellectual impairment, leg impairment, multiple limb amputee, neurological impairment and short stature impairment categories. The white tees measuring at approximately 6,100 yards will be for the men’s vision impairment category. The red tees at approximately 5,100 yards will be for the men’s seated players and the women’s arm impairment, intellectual impairment, leg impairment, multiple limb amputee, neurological impairment and vision impairment categories. The yellow tees measured at approximately 4,700 yards will be for the women’s multiple limb amputee and seated players.
Larry McWane, the general chair for the championship, has seen local residents continue to step up to the cause for another USGA championship, and prepare for a new set of job duties for volunteers for the championship.
“Each group will be different and have a different set of needs. There could be a visually impaired, an amputee and a lower-leg amputee all in the same group one day, and the next day it may be a totally different mix of folks,” McWane said.
McWane and his crew also started work Wednesday to mark the course boundaries.
“One thing that is pretty unique is course marking. Your standard red lines can’t be where our traditional red lines will be,” said Greg Sanfilippo, a championship director for the USGA. “You have to look at higher slopes for safety reasons.”
Many have experience giving their time at golf tournaments summer after summer, but former hole marshals and transportation volunteers at past championships could be assigned the role of player assistance.
“Rake bunkers, look for golf balls and anything that the players could use some help with, there’s one dedicated to each group,” Parel said of the job duties that come with that role.
To ensure player safety and avoid the hot temperatures and risk of suspensions due to afternoon thunderstorms, groups will tee off from 8 a.m. to 10:12 a.m. each day.
