After finishing as the team runner-up last year, the Union Pines wrestling team finished the deal last week with an early Christmas present wrapped up in a team title at the Tiger Classic hosted at Chapel Hill Thursday and Friday.
The Vikings previously won the title in 2009 and had wrestlers in 13 of the 14 weight classes.
Union Pines finished with 180.5 team points, ahead of Cardinal Gibbons in second place with 150.5. Pinecrest finished 10th with nine wrestlers competing.
On the girls side, the inaugural girls Tiger Classic ended with Pinecrest finishing second as a team.
Individual titles were claimed by Union Pines’ 182-pounder Nicholas Mascolino. He had a technical fall in the semifinal bout over Collin Jassett of Havelock, and then won by fall over Ethan Kuball of Northwood.
Pinecrest’s Jayden Dobeck won the 170-pound class with three wins by fall to make the finals, and followed it up with a 4-3 decision over Savoy New from Cardinal Gibbons in the title match.
Also placing for Union Pines was Brock Sullivan in second place at 160 pounds with a tech fall defeat in the finals.
Aiden Enright at 106 pounds, Jayden Crawford at 126 pounds, Finn McCafferty at 138 pounds and Colton Collins at 220 pounds all finished third. Dantrell Williams at 195 pounds took fifth and Keaton Crawford at 113 pounds took sixth.
For the Patriots, Adam Yessef at 152 pounds and Cooper Ogden at 160 pounds both finished in sixth place.
Pinecrest’s girls finished second to Jack Britt with 59 points to the Bucs’ 68 points.
Meghan Rowland won the individual title at 107 pounds with four wins by fall to breeze to the championship win.
Rebecca Winkley at 120 pounds and Saoirse Moler at 152 both finished second. Winkley lost a 9-5 decision and Moler lost due to injury forfeit.
Ava Weber took third place at 126 pounds, rebounding from a loss to win by pin in the third-place match.
Jocelyn Mattingly finished third at 138 pounds after a pair of wins by fall and a pair of losses by fall as well.
Union Pines had one wrestler compete in the girls event with Gabriella Bumgardner placing fourth at 114.
The teams will wrestle at the Holy Angels this week in Greensboro.