The true underdog story of a fighter with Italian lineage conditioning his way to winning championship titles seems like something that only Hollywood can write up. There’s not many stories in real life like the ones that captivated the world’s love in the 1980s for Rocky Balboa in his rags to riches rise in the “Rocky” franchise movies.
For Union Pines junior wrestler Nicholas Mascolino, that story is the mentality he goes by every time he steps on the mat or in the wrestling room.
“I watched it as a kid, and it’s mainly because I’m Italian. I’m over 70 percent Italian. On my dad’s side, his great grandparents came off a boat from Italy, so I’ve just been a big fan of Rocky,” Mascolino said. “He’s pretty big, and he never gives up. His hard work, I like that the most.”
Mascolino’s penchant for the movies being similar to his mindset has led the Vikings’ 182-pounder this season to use the chorus of trumpets playing “Gonna Fly Now” by Bill Conti, more familiarly known as the “Rocky” theme song, as his intro song for his home matches. The background music for the montages when Rocky, played by Slyvester Stallone, rigorously trained for his matches serves as a motivator as Mascolino jogs to the center of the mat and quickly claims a victory by fall in about the same amount of time it took Rocky to climb the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
To keep up with the obsession of the movie series, the stout junior for the Vikings also has Rocky-themed socks he breaks out for certain wrestling matches. Any true fan has seen the movie more than once, and Mascolino said he has watched each of the movies from the original franchise several times. When picking a favorite, he said it’s a “tough fight” between “Rocky II” and “Rocky IV.”
Like Rocky Balboa at the start of the first movie, Mascolino’s time wrestling has been on a similar trajectory after seeing limited mat time during a COVID-19 season where matches and individual tournaments were cut back.
“My freshman year, I was an absolute nobody. I honestly didn’t think I’d pick up wrestling in high school. I wanted to, but it was hard for me to get on the mat. I just stuck to the weights,” Mascolino said. “My sophomore year, I placed sixth, and my mouth dropped. Having a record of 50-13 is pretty insane for a nobody who had five matches (as a freshman). Now being the No. 1 seed in 3A, it’s getting a bigger and bigger step up every year.”
The sixth-place finish last year seemed to catch everyone’s attention in the Union Pines wrestling program, as much as it did Mascolino, when he advanced to the semifinals of the state tournament. He followed it up with a close call of being on the podium at the national tournament.
“I think last year was a little bit of a surprise for all of us, although we knew he had potential. It’s just that COVID year it was hard to get guys matches and he wrestled five times. There was a lot of unknown with Nick. He worked through the whole season and went from fourth at regionals and ended up placing at the state tournament,” Union Pines coach Brian Gray said. “That was pretty awesome, and what it did was give him a good ole taste of it, and he wants to be a lot higher on the podium this year.”
Mascolino doesn’t train by practicing jabs on slabs of meat hanging in a freezer, but each time he goes into a workout he intends on expending all he has to get better.
“I just go until I can’t go no more at that point, or when I’m completely exhausted at practice,” Mascolino said. “I hate the off days the most. They are the worst days of the whole year.”
On his rise from an “absolute nobody” early in his sophomore season, to now wrestling among the best in the state, Mascolino has transformed himself into a prime fighter for the Vikings, but that has come with tough matches against guys who have a size or technique advantage over him. Rocky was familiar with that disadvantage too.
“If the guy is stronger than me, you know it’s going to be a heart match,” Mascolino said. “If the guy is quicker, I’ll have to use more strength. If he has more technique and is stronger, then it’s all heart. That’s kind of related to fighting Apollo Creed or the Russian guy.”
Gray said that he’s seen many wrestlers in Mascolino’s position after placing one year at the state tournament, and how “the next day you’re thinking about next year being first place.” Mascolino gets his chance to prove himself in Greensboro this weekend, but he still carries a chip on his shoulder, just like the Pride of Philadelphia.
“Nick definitely had that underdog mentality last year, and I think he holds onto it a bit. I don’t know if it’s because of the walk-out music or the Rocky movie, but it motivates him,” Gray said. “He hasn’t won that second match yet like Rocky did. Rocky lost that first one, and then he went on and won the second one. For Nick, winning the second one is winning the state title on Saturday.”
