Taijh Alston found himself in a dark place several times over his first three years as a college athlete.
Having just built his body back to being able to run following a knee injury during the 2019 football season with the West Virginia University football team, Alston was working his way back to a return for the 2020 season. His training was limited due to indoor restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic, so he was doing bag drills to work up his agility and footwork. Then he felt a shot to his body and morale.
“I was back pedaling and I heard a pop when I went to go forward. It felt kind of mushy and I knew something wasn’t right,” Alston said. “I was like, ‘Oh man, again.’”
Again meant a third serious lower body injury in less than four years.
“When that happened, I honestly thought of giving the game up,” Alston said. “I just had to really dig down deep and know I could come back from this.”
Having come back twice before was a shining light through the dark times that occurred through countless hours in the training room and doctor visits that he had become all too familiar with as a college athlete.
The light at the end of the tunnel came when he made his return to the gridiron for a handful of snaps at the end of the 2020 season with the Mountaineers in the Liberty Bowl against Army.
That led over to what was a breakout season to many, but not to those that watched him dominate the local gridiron at Union Pines High School, where he was a three year-starter for the Vikings from 2015 to 2017.
“His thing was never a question of was he going to be good enough. He always had a great work ethic and was not going to be denied,” Alston’s high school coach Ryan Riggan said. “Him seeing how good he could be against high-level competition kind of made it where it was easier for him to work his way back.”
For his first fully healthy season in three years, Alston’s redshirt junior season showcased a consistent leader for the defensive line in Morgantown when he collected 37 tackles, five sacks and 11 tackles for loss. He was second on the team in tackles for loss.
Through his play on the field coming back from setbacks through injury, Alston, who grew up in Lumberton before moving to Moore County, was recognized with nominations to two national comeback awards, as well as a nomination for a national award for his position.
A Dark Place
Riggan recalled some of the adversity when the former standout was going through his first injury as a freshman at East Carolina and other issues to tackle off the field.
“I felt like every time I would check in with him, he was talking about his rehab,” Riggan said. “Him coming back from that kind of set him up for the next couple times he went through stuff.”
ECU was Alston’s first destination after graduating early from Union Pines in 2017. Building up to possibly contributing to the Pirates as a true freshman, a torn patella tendon sidelined Alston a week before the season started.
Time away from football allowed Alston to contemplate the next steps in his football journey.
“I realized that I wanted to be on a bigger stage,” Alston said. “I went to a junior college and took a bet on myself.”
The gamble paid off in the form of an all-conference season at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi. With 78 tackles, including seven sacks, 15 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, he garnered an offer for a second chance to go to West Virginia.
“Boom. I was back in business as far as offers were concerned,” Alston said. “West Virginia offered me out of high school, but I just didn’t think it was the right fit at the time, me being 16 and 17 years old. I just knew this was the right fit for me (after a season in junior college), so I chose West Virginia and it was the best decision I ever made.”
Two games into his sophomore season at West Virginia in 2019, Alston injured the same knee again while going for a sack at Missouri in the Big 12 opener for the Mountaineers.
Another season missed for the 6-foot-2, 250-pound defensive end, who had high hopes going into that season before tearing his patella tendon.
“That was a big blow. That was the year that I thought I knew I was going to take it all the way that year,” Alston said. “When my injuries first happened, it was a real tough time for me because I had my plans set on having a really good season in 2019 and I put in a lot of work in the offseason.”
All that work led up to a third setback where his future of playing football was uncertain with an Achilles tendon injury.
The injury is similar to that of high-profile NBA players Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. Those players missed more than a year away from the sport before returning. Alston was back in a little less than a year on the field in Memphis for the Liberty Bowl.
“A lot of people don’t come back like that. After an Achilles injury, a lot of people sit out that whole year,” Alston said. “I busted my tail in rehab every single day.”
Riggan credits Alston’s upbringing that helped him through some of the toughest times of his young life.
“I think it’s just a testament to his parents. Mom pushed him really hard to do well,” Riggan said. “Just seeing the work ethic from his dad and having that kind of role model made a tremendous difference for him.”
Because of that, Alston refused to give up.
“I was in a dark place for a few weeks, but then I had to dig down deep and tell myself I wasn’t going to let this stop me from coming back and doing what I know I can do on this level,” Alston said. “What was most important for me was fighting and getting myself up. Dusting myself off and getting ready to go again. I wasn’t ready to call my career quits. I felt like it was too early for me to give up so I kept the faith and kept fighting. God blessed me to be here today.”
The Carryover
With a healthy offseason for the first time since high school, Alston made the most of working on every aspect of his game as a down lineman for the Mountaineer defense. From getting faster off the ball to hand placement and working on moves to bust through blocks, he focused on it all to showcase the real Taijh Alston on the gridiron once again.
“I just kept rolling ever since. Going into this season, I put in a lot of work, like a lot of work, making sure my body was 100 percent,” Alston said.
His love of football, the sport he has known all his life with baby pictures of him holding a football, wouldn’t let him turn back. His first game back in 2021 provided a grand stage for the college football world to get to know Alston.
Against Maryland in Week 1, Alston got his first start since his time at Copiah-Lincoln CC, and he was credited with five tackles and a tackle for a loss.
“This year was amazing, man. Going out there and being healthy and playing with my brothers. There’s no better feeling than that,” Alston said. “This year was a very blessed year for me. Just being healthy as a football player for a year, that’s the best feeling you can have.”
The recognitions came in for Alston with the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year award nomination, as well as a nomination to the Capital One Orange Bowl Courage Award. But the awards also came in for his superlative efforts as a defensive end when he was selected midway through the season to the watch list for the Ted Hendricks Award for the nation’s top defensive end.
“It’s just a good feeling knowing that they recognized the hard work and everything that I put in,” Alston said. “It just motivates me to work harder.”
This past season the Mountaineers finished 6-7 with an appearance in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, where Alston forced a fumble. Alston was among the team’s top defenders with the second-highest number of tackles for loss this season.
Alston credits his faith, his parents, Donald Fairley and Chrystal Dowd, and the training staff at West Virginia for helping him see the field again after times of doubt.
“I got to thank God and my family. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t even be here right now,” Alston said. “They helped keep my head high when it was low. They sent me encouraging words every day. If it wasn’t for my family I still would be struggling right now.
“With rehab and stuff like that, West Virginia has all of it and I feel like that’s why I came back so quickly from my injuries.”
Day By Day
Going through the injuries and the journey he has been through, Alston has a better appreciation of football in his life.
His goals of playing professional football is still there, but his plans for the future are still in the works.
Alston graduated in December 2020 with his bachelor’s degree in physical education and kinesiology, and is working on a second degree before he finishes football at West Virginia next season.
“I don’t plan on getting a regular job just yet,” Alston said.
Next season is his main focus right now with hopes of winning a wide open Big 12 Conference championship with his teammates and then seeing if he can work his way into a professional career.
“Even though the goal is to play pro football, I don’t even see that far,” Alston said. “With these injuries, one thing I know is nothing is promised and it can change tomorrow. I’m taking it moment by moment until I get to the goal. Even after the goal, there’s still more work to be done.”
Understanding that football can be over in an instant, his “regular job” plans include owning his own trucking company one day and still staying close to sports working in the athletic department for a NCAA Division I school or for an NFL franchise.
But further than that, Alston hopes his “beautiful journey” can be a light that many athletes can follow when they find themselves in a dark place like he was on more than one occasion during his college career.
“Even when things don’t look like they will go your way, just never give up,” Alston said.
“College football players, a lot of them have injuries. I want to show them that if I can go through three injuries and come back from them, you don’t need to give up just off of one injury.”
