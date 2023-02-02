Following the Union Pines wrestling team’s 37-24 win in the 3A East regional final over Orange on the road Wednesday night, there was the obvious jubilation that Viking wrestlers, coaches and fans exuded, but for the athletes, there was another layer to the celebration that wasn’t as visible.
After slipping back on their team warm-up suits, the Vikings put the chip back on the shoulder that they have carried for nearly a year.
“We still need to win it. We’ve still got a long journey ahead of us to win it,” Union Pines junior Nicholas Mascolino said. “We’ve got that work in and stay focused. We can’t come unfocused.”
After making the program’s first appearance in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state dual finals last year, the Vikings were overwhelmed by Fred T. Foard. Since leaving the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse last February, the focus was about being in that same position again.
With two wins Wednesday at Orange High School, the Vikings get their rematch with Fred T. Foard for the 3A state title. The championship match is slated for 1 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.
“It’s different from last year, being it was the first time ever making the finals. That was super emotional. Now it’s an expectation,” Union Pines coach Brian Gray said. “It’s a relief and it’s satisfying.”
After hosting the third and regional final rounds last year, including a 49-24 win over Orange to secure the program’s first state title match appearance last season, the Vikings had a tougher match with the Panthers this time around.
“We knew we had to come in hard,” Union Pines junior Houston Leeah said. “You’ve just got to wrestle your butt off and not stop until the whistle.”
Wrestling in front of a raucous crowd and in the shadows of several state wrestling championship team photos from Orange’s past, the Vikings proved to be the top team in the 3A East for the second straight year.
“This was an awesome environment here at Orange. It’s an awesome program and they do a great job,” Gray said. “We’ve finished our state dual run too many times in this gym. It’s the first time we’ve kept it running in this gym.”
Building up a 25-9 lead after the 113-pound match with the Vikings winning five of the first seven matches, Orange rallied back in the middle weights to trail 34-24 with two bouts left.
At the minimum, Union Pines losing by a close decision would secure the match for the Vikings.
“I honestly thought, as long as I don’t get pinned, I secure it for the win, but winning is always better,” Leeah said.
At 152 pounds, Leeah was locked in a 4-4 tie in his match with Samuel Crawford entering the third period. After electing to start in the down position to start the period, Leeah scored a reversal and claimed two near-fall points midway through the period to secure the 8-4 decision, and three team points to put the match out of reach at 37-24 with one bout left.
“I realized that I hadn’t wrestled to my full potential yet. I had to kick it in third gear and move some weight,” Leeah said.
An offseason of hard work has continually paid off for Leeah and many of the Vikings.
“They’re hungry. They come to me with ideas of lineup changes, and they want to find ways to win,” Gray said. “We’ve got a great challenge ahead of us.”
Starting the match at the170-pound weight class, Brock Sullivan, Mascolino and Colton Collins each earned pins for the Vikings to take an 18-6 lead early in the match. The path to claiming the match also came with some close calls in both directions. Jayden Crawford pulled out a 5-2 decision at 120 pounds and Orange benefitted from a late reversal for a 6-5 decision at 126 pounds, and claimed pins at 132 and 145 pounds.
Finn McCafferty’s second-period pin at 138 pounds stopped back-to-back from Orange.
In the first match of the night, Union Pines stormed off to a large lead in the first six matches to claim a 42-31 win over First Flight in the third round. The Vikings led 42-7 with four matches left, and forfeited the final bouts.
Mascolino’s win by fall in the second period of the 182-pound bout put the Vikings up 15-0 on the scoreboard, and his post-match smile was a little bigger when he was handed a trophy and a banner to honor his 100th career victory.
“I was surprised because I never thought I’d get 100 wins in high school. I just remember being in middle school and never thinking about 100 wins, and now I made it a goal this year,” Mascolino said. “I had a whole five matches my freshman year and I never thought I’d hit 100 until my senior year.”
Much like the team’s dual goal, Mascolino has higher aspirations for himself.
“I’m going to finish around, hopefully, 170 my senior year. That’s the goal because I’ve got 10 more wins this year,” Mascolino said.
Like Leeah, Mascolino’s work in the offseason paid off this season as he is the top-ranked wrestler at 182 in the 3A classification. Gray said his ability to take constructive criticism in the wrestling room has now made him a strongpoint on the lineup.
“He’s pretty coachable and he really listens. He keeps getting better and he hits the weight room. He’s just and all-around darn hammer,” Gray said. “We need nine more wins out of him this year.”
Crawford, Collins, Joseph Lloyd and Dustin Maness each won by fall in their matches against First Flight. Sullivan registered a 7-3 decision, and Sincere Bonner claimed his first win of the season at 220 pounds with a 3-1 decision in his favor, with all three of his points coming in the third period.
