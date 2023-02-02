IMG-2430.jpeg

The Union Pines wrestling team secured the program's second straight NCHSAA 3A East regional dual title Wednesday at Orange. The Vikings get a rematch with Fred T. Foard in the state title match Saturday in Greensboro.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

Following the Union Pines wrestling team’s 37-24 win in the 3A East regional final over Orange on the road Wednesday night, there was the obvious jubilation that Viking wrestlers, coaches and fans exuded, but for the athletes, there was another layer to the celebration that wasn’t as visible.

After slipping back on their team warm-up suits, the Vikings put the chip back on the shoulder that they have carried for nearly a year.

HSWres-Union Pines v Pinecrest

Union Pines’ Houston Leeah claims a win against Pinecrest earlier this season.
327762249_2543174315834748_5947276039388507792_n.jpeg

Union Pines senior Nicholas Mascolino claimed his 100th career victory against First Flight in the third round on Wednesday at Orange.

