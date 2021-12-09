A part of the formation of the Union Pines girls lacrosse team in recent years, Nicole Volk signed to be the third player from the program to go to the next level in a ceremony Wednesday.
Volk will play next year at Brevard College, something that her coaches, including assistant coach Tabitha Moses, didn’t see coming early on.
“If you would’ve asked her three years ago if she would play lacrosse in college, she would’ve looked at you like you were crazy. She still does that sometimes,” Moses said at the podium during the signing ceremony in front of the rest of the team. “Her tenacious attitude and hard work over the past several years has really paid off.”
As the sport has grown at the school, so has Volk’s love for the game.
“I’m super excited that I finally got the opportunity to pursue lacrosse in college because it’s actually something I enjoy. It’s by far my favorite thing to do at school because I’ve made so many friends from it,” Volk said. “We haven’t even practiced together half of us, but I love you all and you’re my team and we’re going to bond throughout this year.”
Union Pines finished 4-5 with a 4-4 mark in conference play this past season, the program’s first full season after the spring 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volk joins a Brevard program that went 0-5 this past spring season.
“Even though I’m not going like D1 or D2, I still get the opportunity to play in college,” Volk said. “It’s something I love and I’ve grown to enjoy.”
Moses said one attribute that colleges look for that Volk has is coachability.
“This is the mindset and behaviors for continuously integrating feedback, which you get a lot from us coaches, to drive growth and change within yourselves,” Moses said. “Nicole has changed immensely since the first time she stepped out with us.”
