Behind an outpouring of community support and a desire to provide a better space for the Union Pines outdoor sports, the locker rooms inside the fieldhouse got a major facelift over the summer.
Tuesday the updates to the facilities were unveiled as the football program, along with several other spring sports teams, prepared for an entrance into a new conference this school year.
Athletic Director Chad Hill said the upgrades go with setting the standard higher for the athletic department as the 3A school prepares for the new conference that includes going up against 4A teams in conference play.
The 49 new customized lockers in the varsity football locker room and an update to the space available in the fieldhouse to give the JV football team its own space and door to exit after both teams shared the space that is now solely for the varsity players.
“Who doesn’t want something that’s new? The fact that you are able to have a new locker room, I mean the varsity locker room is just beautiful, and then the JVs have that space renovated and their own space,” Trousdale said. “Travis Greene, Coach (Clete) Schaper and Coach (Greg) Biggs with that vision to do that; kudos to those guys for wanting to do that.”
Behind the effort by Schaper and Biggs, and donations of supplies and services by Greene and others in the community, the vision put forth nearly a year ago was finalized ahead of the 2021 season.
“We’ve got lots of people that are willing to support this program. It takes a team, it takes a community to come together so we can do that,” said Greene, of Legacy Home Construction.
Now playing the likes of Scotland, Richmond, Hoke County and Pinecrest regularly in conference play now, the upgrade comes as a way to encourage the work the players are putting in to compete in the new conference.
We are ecstatic that we’ve raised the bar. Going into this new conference, if you look good, you play good. There’s also a lot of hard work,” Biggs said. “When they are putting the hard work in, they deserve to come into a locker room that matches the effort they are giving.”
But this upgrade goes further than just for the football team.
“Not only is it for football, but in the spring we will have the men’s lacrosse team here now they are going to be a sanctioned high school sport,” Hill said. “The varsity locker room will have the women’s soccer team and the women’s lacrosse team.
“This impacts a ton of our student athletes. This is the football field house, but it does encompass a lot of our Union Pines athletes.”
Randy Saunder, a co-owner at Southern Pines Ace Hardware, contributed to the facility changes in the fieldhouse as one of the many endeavors his business gives back to the community. Union Pines has a big piece of his heart as he can name off the members of his family that have been directly impacted by athletics at the school.
“All of our kids play ball. If we can push to help make that a little better, that’s what we want to do,” Saunders said. “We really focus on the schools and Habitat for Humanity. That’s where we put our biggest focus.”
