Lockerroom3.jpeg

Visitors look over the new lockers in the varsity football locker room at Union Pines High School’s fieldhouse Tuesday when the upgraded facilities were unveiled.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

Behind an outpouring of community support and a desire to provide a better space for the Union Pines outdoor sports, the locker rooms inside the fieldhouse got a major facelift over the summer.

Tuesday the updates to the facilities were unveiled as the football program, along with several other spring sports teams, prepared for an entrance into a new conference this school year.

Lockerroom1.jpeg

Representatives from Legacy Home Construction and Union Pine High School cut the ribbon on the new football locker room Tuesday.

Athletic Director Chad Hill said the upgrades go with setting the standard higher for the athletic department as the 3A school prepares for the new conference that includes going up against 4A teams in conference play.

The 49 new customized lockers in the varsity football locker room and an update to the space available in the fieldhouse to give the JV football team its own space and door to exit after both teams shared the space that is now solely for the varsity players.

Lockerroom4.jpeg

Visitors look over the new lockers in the varsity football locker room at Union Pines High School’s fieldhouse Tuesday when the upgraded facilities were unveiled.

“Who doesn’t want something that’s new? The fact that you are able to have a new locker room, I mean the varsity locker room is just beautiful, and then the JVs have that space renovated and their own space,” Trousdale said. “Travis Greene, Coach (Clete) Schaper and Coach (Greg) Biggs with that vision to do that; kudos to those guys for wanting to do that.”

Behind the effort by Schaper and Biggs, and donations of supplies and services by Greene and others in the community, the vision put forth nearly a year ago was finalized ahead of the 2021 season.

“We’ve got lots of people that are willing to support this program. It takes a team, it takes a community to come together so we can do that,” said Greene, of Legacy Home Construction.

Now playing the likes of Scotland, Richmond, Hoke County and Pinecrest regularly in conference play now, the upgrade comes as a way to encourage the work the players are putting in to compete in the new conference.

We are ecstatic that we’ve raised the bar. Going into this new conference, if you look good, you play good. There’s also a lot of hard work,” Biggs said. “When they are putting the hard work in, they deserve to come into a locker room that matches the effort they are giving.”

But this upgrade goes further than just for the football team.

“Not only is it for football, but in the spring we will have the men’s lacrosse team here now they are going to be a sanctioned high school sport,” Hill said. “The varsity locker room will have the women’s soccer team and the women’s lacrosse team.

“This impacts a ton of our student athletes. This is the football field house, but it does encompass a lot of our Union Pines athletes.”

Lockerroom2.jpeg

After the varsity and JV football teams at Union Pines had to share the same space in the past, the new upgrades to the facility have given both teams their own separate space. The two locker rooms will be used for the boys and girls lacrosse teams and the girls soccer team in the spring.

Randy Saunder, a co-owner at Southern Pines Ace Hardware, contributed to the facility changes in the fieldhouse as one of the many endeavors his business gives back to the community. Union Pines has a big piece of his heart as he can name off the members of his family that have been directly impacted by athletics at the school.

“All of our kids play ball. If we can push to help make that a little better, that’s what we want to do,” Saunders said. “We really focus on the schools and Habitat for Humanity. That’s where we put our biggest focus.”

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days