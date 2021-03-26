The Union Pines boys tennis team improved to 2-0 on the season after defeating Triton on the road on Thursday to open Tri-County Conference play.
The Vikings claimed the match without surrendering a set to the Hawks.
Luke O'Donnell and Caleb Downing won their Nos. 1 and 2 singles matches and then teamed up to win the No. 1 doubles match 8-5.
Brothers Jake and Davis Moubry claimed straight-set wins in Nos. 4 and 5 singles, and followed up by winning the No. 2 doubles together, 8-0.
Jake won his 65th career match in the win on Thursday.
Aaron Scodius won No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-0 and then won No. 3 doubles with Joey Tortora, 8-0, over Triton. Tortora won No. 6 singles 6-3, 6-0.
Union Pines plays at home against Harnett Central on Monday.