Viking Invitational (The Pilot)-035.jpg

Union Pines sophomore Brock Sullivan wrestles in the semifinal match of the Viking Invitational Saturday at home.

 Pamela M. Jensen/Special to The Pilot

In the first weekend individual tournament of the season, the Union Pines and Pinecrest wrestling teams found themselves side-by-side at the top of the team leaderboard on Saturday at the Union Pines-hosted Viking Invitational.

Union Pines finished first in the team standings with 10 wrestlers finishing in the top six, and Pinecrest took second by a 32-point margin with nine wrestlers earning a spot on the podium.

Viking Invitational (The Pilot)-029.jpg

Pinecrest’s Adam Yessef works from top position in the semifinals at the Viking Invitational Saturday at Union Pines.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days