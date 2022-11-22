In the first weekend individual tournament of the season, the Union Pines and Pinecrest wrestling teams found themselves side-by-side at the top of the team leaderboard on Saturday at the Union Pines-hosted Viking Invitational.
Union Pines finished first in the team standings with 10 wrestlers finishing in the top six, and Pinecrest took second by a 32-point margin with nine wrestlers earning a spot on the podium.
Union Pines’ lone wrestler to finish first was returning state qualifier Brock Sullivan at 160 pounds. He claimed two wins by fall and a 4-2 decision in the semifinals.
Pinecrest senior and defending state champion Jayden Dobeck claimed first in the 170-pound division, using a trio of wins by fall to claim the title. Adam Yessef took first at 152 pounds, winning his first two matches by fall, and then claiming two wins by decision, including a 6-5 win over Union Pines’ Houston Leeah in the title bout.
The Vikings had eight wrestlers finish second in their weight class. Aiden Enright finished second at 106 pounds, falling by a 10-1 major decision in the championship match. Joseph Lloyd at 120 pounds lost in a second-period fall in the championship match. Jayden Crawford’s second-place finish in the 126-pound class came from a first-period pin in the finals. Finnius McCafferty took second at 138 pounds with a 16-5 major decision loss in the title bout. Leeah lost at 152 pounds. Nick Mascolino finished second at 182 pounds, falling by a decision in the championship. Dantell Williams lost by a first-period pin in the 195-pound title bout. Colton Collins took second at 220 pounds, dropping a 4-2 decision in the championship.
The other placer from Union Pines was Joseph Vrabeck at 145 pounds with a fourth-place finish.
Pinecrest’s two second-place finishes came from Elijah Ybarra at 132 pounds, losing by pin in the championship match, and Riley Merchant at 145 pounds, losing by tech fall in the final bout.
Cooper Odgen finished third at 160 pounds, winning by fall in the third-place match. Megan Rowland at 106 pounds, Noah Malave at 126 pounds and Jeremy Jones at 182 pounds all finished fourth in their weight class.
Pinecrest wrestles at the South Stanly Thanksgiving bash Tuesday. Union Pines wrestles against Randleman Wednesday.