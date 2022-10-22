Union Pines senior Oliver Cooper (1) catches a two-point conversion after a wild scramble during a Sandhills Athletic Conference game between Union Pines and Richmond earlier this season. Cooper scored the game-winning touchdown against Southern Lee Friday.
Union Pines Vikings Ethan Biggs (14) returns a kick-off during a Sandhills Athletic Conference game between Union Pines and Hoke County last week. Biggs passed the winning touchdown against Southern Lee on the road.
The Union Pines football team snapped a five-game losing streak and claimed its first Sandhills Athletic Conference win in dramatic fashion by defeating the Southern Lee Cavaliers on the road Friday night.
From a defensive battle in the first half where neither side could produce a score, the Vikings scored a pair of touchdowns in the second half, including the game winning score with less than three minutes left for a 13-7 win.
The stalemate was broken by the Vikings (3-6, 1-4 Sandhills) when they found the endzone on a three-yard quarterback keeper by Owen St John with 6:20 remaining in the third quarter. The Cavs (1-8, 0-5 Sandhills) scored with 8:54 remaining in the game when Robbie Sims connected with his receiver Brett Tanks-Blanks from 13 yards out to tie the game at 7-7.
The Vikings recovered a muffed punt late in the game to set up a 16-yard touchdown pass from junior Ethan Biggs to senior Oliver Cooper out of the wildcat formation with 2:29 remaining. The Vikings would hold on after a failed two-point conversion for the win.
“We had gotten all the turnovers, and we knew that we did a good job of stopping them. We knew we would get the offense going sooner or later and we did,” Union Pines coach Jason Trousdale said. “The kids won the game they played hard. Defensively we forced seven turnovers which is very good.”
The Vikings defense forced four turnovers in the first half, and three in the second half, including the muffed punt recovery. The defense for the Vikings forced two fumbles and recorded two interceptions. Damian Bean and Caleb Milton were some of the Vikings that helped forced turnovers. In the second half, the defense would add two more fumbles to their stellar resume on the night.
“They just knew that we had to hold them out of the end zone because we weren’t doing a ton on offense. The defense was tremendous. (Damon) Bremer was outstanding, Jordan Hofman was great and all those guys played really well. Chris Gilbert was all over the place and made a bunch of plays; I think he had a pick and a couple fumble recoveries. He played like a really stout captain,” Trousdale said.
Ben Finkelstein and Ethan Biggs led the way on the ground for the Vikings, with Finkelstein rushing for 71 yards and Biggs rushing for 53 yards on the night. St John had 87 yards passing to go along with the rushing touchdown.
“I felt like we got a little bit more confidence with Owen being the backup quarterback coming in, so we did a few things differently offensively this week to fit his personnel,” Trousdale said. “It was good, and we did just enough to get the win. Give credit to Southern Lee for having a really good game plan to play us defensively, and it was a hard fought battle and some had to lose. Fortunately for us we got the win.”
Union Pines travels to Pinecrest next week, the first meeting between the squads in Southern Pines since 2010.