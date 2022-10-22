HSFB-Union Pines v Richmond

Union Pines senior Oliver Cooper (1) catches a two-point conversion after a wild scramble during a Sandhills Athletic Conference game between Union Pines and Richmond earlier this season. Cooper scored the game-winning touchdown against Southern Lee Friday.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

The Union Pines football team snapped a five-game losing streak and claimed its first Sandhills Athletic Conference win in dramatic fashion by defeating the Southern Lee Cavaliers on the road Friday night.

From a defensive battle in the first half where neither side could produce a score, the Vikings scored a pair of touchdowns in the second half, including the game winning score with less than three minutes left for a 13-7 win.

HSFB-Union Pines v Hoke County

Union Pines Vikings Ethan Biggs (14) returns a kick-off during a Sandhills Athletic Conference game between Union Pines and Hoke County last week. Biggs passed the winning touchdown against Southern Lee on the road.

