The Union Pines boys basketball defeated the Montgomery Central Timberwolves at home Wednesday night. The Vikings held off a first-half run by the Timberwolves, but it was a momentum surge by the Vikings leading to a 66-48 win.
The Vikings (8-6) got things going early, extending their lead in the first as they jumped out to a 23-13 lead heading into the second quarter. The Timberwolves (2-13) went on a 7-2 run to begin the second quarter, trimming the Vikings’ lead four points. The Vikings would carry the lead into the half by a 33-27 score.
“We just had to keep the energy, stay on the gas and don’t let up. We was up but (Coach Zach Marks) just wanted to stay on the gas and give it more of a drive,” junior Zion Kiser said. “We just stayed up on each other and we never gave up. We just kept playing together and it gave us a good outcome.”
The Vikings came out the second half with momentum, taking advantage of an early run that the Timberwolves couldn’t recover from. The defense stepped up big, leading to the offense finding the basket to help the Vikings cruise to the win at home.
“The biggest thing was, defensive-wise, we wanted to press a lot and just when we press it gets our energy going, and that kind of gets us going in transition. I think the first quarter we did really well, and the second quarter, I don’t know what it was, but the whole team was dead. Halftime kind of went in and told them that was our worst quarter of the season so far and told them to fix it and they did,” Marks said. “We finally started attacking the rim and knocking down some layups through contact.”
Kiser led the way for the Vikings with 16 points, Jaylen Kyle followed with 13 points and Owen St. John with nine on the night.
“We got back on defense, and attacked the rim pretty well, and just communicated on defense,” Kiser said.
Other Viking contributors were Aiden Leonard and Trent Hilburn with eight points each , Jackson Sales with seven points and Melan Mulla with five.
“Well, I think there was a lot of time this season where we’ve let teams go on runs, and we let them keep going on runs, and keep going on runs. We would wait till the end of a quarter to kind of stop the run and the momentum, but I think they did a good job starting that third quarter and really saying,’You score two, and we’re stopping you and not letting you get any confidence.’ I’m proud of the guys one through eleven tonight when they play they all contribute and had good minutes,” Marks said.
The Vikings will head back into conference play Friday night when they travel to Southern Lee with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.
“Right now it’s just getting those younger guys some confidence and showing them that this is varsity basketball, and every game counts as the same,” Marks said.
Vikings Fall to Timberwolves
The Union Pines girls basketball team was defeated at home Wednesday night against the Montgomery Central Timberwolves. After a low-scoring start, it was the Timberwolves who claimed a 40-26 road win.
The Timberwolves (7-5) and Vikings (4-9) went back and forth trading out stops for the first four minutes of the contest, until the Timberwolves scored first with 3:55 remaining in the first quarter. The Vikings rebounded to hold the one-point advantage, 7-6, heading into the second quarter. The Timberwolves went on a 6-0 run in the second quarter, and did not let up leading 19-12 at the half.
The second half saw the Timberwolves continue their run as the Vikings did not have an answer.
“I think one of the biggest things we got to do is quit playing in spurts. There were times I felt like we came out in the third quarter and we played well,” Union Pines coach Anissa Little said. “We really got to work on just continuing to fight, but I felt like that was the turning point in the game where we worked hard to cut it to two, and then when she hit that three and they scored off of that offensive rebound it was like a dagger and we could never come back.”
Corryn McCutchen led the way for the Vikings with 12 points, Meghan McCaskill followed with six and Taryn Pekala with four.
The Vikings head back into conference play Friday to Southern Lee on the road with tipoff set for 6 p.m.
“We have to have short-term memory. This game doesn't mean anything to us, it's a non-conference game, it’s great if you win it but not winning doesn't hurt us,” Little said. “We just got to get back in the gym tomorrow and get ready for Southern Lee and put four quarters together.”