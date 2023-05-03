HSSOC-W-Union Pines v Southern Lee

Union Pines Vikings Taryn Pekala (4) is congratulated on her goal by Jenna Bonds (15) during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Southern Lee Tuesday at Union Pines High School. Union Pines defeated Southern Lee, 9-0, completing the season sweep of the Cavaliers.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

After a freshman year that was cut short a week into the regular season three years ago, this year’s senior class for the Union Pines girls soccer team has learned a valuable lesson of not taking anything for granted.

“We didn’t really have a freshman year together, so these past two years have been great getting to know them and playing with them,” senior goalkeeper Kadence Miller said. “We basically play every game like it's our last, and have fun.”

HSSOC-W-Union Pines v Southern Lee

Union Pines Vikings midfielder Eva Reinhardt (20) dribbles past Southern Lee Cavaliers Rhianna Phillips (4) during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Southern Lee Tuesday at home.

