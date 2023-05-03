Union Pines Vikings midfielder Eva Reinhardt (20) dribbles past Southern Lee Cavaliers Rhianna Phillips (4) during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Southern Lee Tuesday at home.
Union Pines Vikings Taryn Pekala (4) is congratulated on her goal by Jenna Bonds (15) during a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Southern Lee Tuesday at Union Pines High School. Union Pines defeated Southern Lee, 9-0, completing the season sweep of the Cavaliers.
After a freshman year that was cut short a week into the regular season three years ago, this year’s senior class for the Union Pines girls soccer team has learned a valuable lesson of not taking anything for granted.
“We didn’t really have a freshman year together, so these past two years have been great getting to know them and playing with them,” senior goalkeeper Kadence Miller said. “We basically play every game like it's our last, and have fun.”
With their number of home games ahead starting to count down, the 9-0 mercy-rule win over Southern Lee Tuesday could’ve brought monotony to the sidelines, but in the moments where the upperclassmen were on the bench, excitement took over when reserve players took shots on goal late in the first half.
“The seniors have done a good job because they’ve had to adjust. The last two years, we haven’t had a lot of players go through here, but we’ve had a lot of young players come in,” Union Pines coach James Horwath said. “That’s not been an easy thing. We have a good corps of sophomores and a good corps of freshmen. They’ve also had to make sure everything stays integrated with the juniors because we have a large junior class.”
Much like the rough start to their high school careers, this season has come with growing pains for the Vikings’ senior class. Since starting conference play, the Vikings have won nine of the last 11 games, this coming after starting the year with a tough non-conference schedule that led to a 1-5-1 start to the season.
In the win over the Cavaliers, Union Pines senior Jenna Bond was the long senior goal scorer. Sophomores Taryn Pekala and Grace Queen scored four goals each in the win.
“Our senior class is like family because we’ve known these people for so long and have got to grow and learn with them,” Bonds said. “They’ve taught us to cherish every moment and every game, and to bond with your teammates.”
Queen and Pekala had two assists each, while Leah Morris, Eva Rienhardt and Abbie Robbins recorded one assist each.
Reinhardt has been a steady leader for the Vikings in the midfield the last three years.
“This senior class has been super helpful for me on and off the field, just being my friends and being there for me. Also being a teammate and lifting me up during the games,” Reinhardt said. “I’ve learned to put aside any differences on the soccer team and just think about playing a sport and being friends with someone.”
Juliana Paris rounded out the senior class, and has grown up, and grown close to her senior teammates.
“I’ve known some of these people my whole life, since kindergarten, and I’ve watched them grow up with me and alongside me,” Paris said.
Horwath has seen the seniors roll with the changes throughout different senior classes graduating ahead of them, and now that group has the team primed for the close of the regular season against Pinecrest at home Thursday, and the postseason in the weeks to follow.
“Anytime you lose seniors from the year before that were almost all in the same position, it’s a little bit of an adjustment process. The seniors have brought it together and I feel like they’ve adjusted well. That’s going to help going forward,” Horwath said. “It’s all about that, postseason, playoffs and we’ve got a big game on Thursday.”
Lamielle's Hat Trick Leads Pinecrest Over Bucks
The Pinecrest girls soccer team defeated Hoke County 6-0 in a home game at the Aberdeen Soccer Complex Tuesday night.
Freshman Jadyn Lamielle scored three times and assisted on another goal for the Patriots. Freshman Valentina Baccinelli, sophomore Anna Depenbrock and junior Kaylee Thompson scored one goal each in the win.
Senior Abby Pittman assisted on three scores.
Pinecrest goes for the outright Sandhills Athletic Conference title Thursday at Union Pines.
Pinecrest Walks Off Hoke in Extras
The Pinecrest softball team scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to claim an 8-7 win at home over Hoke County Tuesday in the first round of the conference consolation tournament.
Outside of a seven-run top of the fifth inning from the Bucks, Pinecrest kept the visitors in check, and score two or more runs in three of the first four innings.
Maggie Drake, Frances Hanshew and Lauren Jefferson recorded three hits each in the win. Karma Morrison had a home run and drove him three runs.
The Patriots travel to Southern Lee Wednesday, hoping to better the team’s postseason outlook. Entering Wednesday, Pinecrest was the No. 33 ranked team in the 4A East RPI rankings.