Union Pines' Briana St. Louis (12) and Pinecrest's Anna Depenbrock (25) fight for possession of the ball during the championship final of the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament match between Union Pines and Pinecrest Thursday at Union Pines High School. Union Pines defeated Pinecrest 1-0 to repeat as conference tournament champions.
Union Pines Vikings Taryn Pekala (4), Pinecrest Patriots Amelia Millard (14) Patriots goalkeeper Kassidy Woodard (1) collide in front of the goal during the championship final of the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament match between Union Pines and Pinecrest Thursday at Union Pines High School. Union Pines defeated Pinecrest 1-0 to repeat as conference tournament champions.
Despite an early jolt of energy where Union Pines girls soccer coach James Horwath said he thought that visiting Pinecrest looked like the fresher team, he continued to preach to his team to maintain their level of play.
Pinecrest was playing its third game in four nights, and Horwath imagined there would be scoring chances through defensive lapses due to fatigue in the second half of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament championship game at home Thursday, and eventually one did.
The breakdown happened early in the second half when Union Pines sophomore Briana St. Louis, the fastest player on the field, and one of the fastest sprinters in the state on the track, broke free for the Vikings, scoring the deciding goal in a 1-0 win to repeat as conference tournament champs.
“In the beginning of the game I think they did a good job of handling her, and she was getting frustrated. I told her to, ‘Keep working on it,’” Horwath said of St. Louis. “And as the game wore on, those gaps on the outside started opening up for her, and I think that made a difference.”
The goal from St. Louis came on a strike from the right wing that wasn’t intended to find the back of the net with less than 30 minutes to go in the match.
“I was actually trying to cross it, but it curved in and I was thankful for that,” St. Louis said.
The goal changed the score, but the Vikings (15-7-1) had to adjust to Pinecrest offense that went full steam the final 29 minutes of the match, especially late in the contest with several tries near the goal thwarted by the Viking defense.
“They’re a good team. I thought we battled. All three of our games this season were decided by one goal,” Pinecrest coach Tyler Herbst said. “My girls always show fight against good teams.”
With the added pressure from the Patriots (16-6), the Vikings dropped back.
“What they had to do was start throwing everything forward at us,” Horwath said. “When we got to the last five minutes, the important part was to bring the two outside wingers back, and defend. That’s what we did, and that helped us close out the game.”
But what St. Louis noticed on the field was Union Pines having that extra step over the Patriots after having the bye in the first round of the conference tournament.
“I definitely think we were less fatigued,” St. Louis said. “We were definitely more hyped, but it was more stressful because we didn’t want to let them get past us, but I think we did pretty good.”
New to the school this year, the rivalry with Pinecrest has also been a new aspect for St. Louis to learn, but being a player on the AC Sandhills team with many of the Pinecrest players, coached by Herbst, has already ingrained her into the matchup. The rivalry has perhaps brought the best out of St. Louis, with three of her seven goals this season coming against the rivals.
“It’s pretty stressful, but in the end it was worth all the stress. I just love the competition,” St. Louis said.
The teams open the state playoffs at home Monday, with the field set to be announced Friday afternoon.
“I want to continue to see them grind. I should have a healthy roster come Monday. Three games in one week is rough,” Herbst said.
Three Home Games To Open State Playoffs
All three Moore County girls soccer teams will start the state playoffs at home Monday.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association released the brackets Friday.
Union Pines is the highest ranked of the three teams as the No. 7 seed in the 3A East. The Vikings open with Smithfield-Selma
North Moore is the No. 8 seed in the 1A East, and takes on Excelsior Classical in the first round.
No. 9 Pinecrest opens the 4A East bracket against Broughton.
With renovations ongoing at North Moore and Pinecrest, an alternative site will be needed for those two first-round games.