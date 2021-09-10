The Union Pines and Pinecrest volleyball teams claimed Sandhills Athletic Conference wins in straight sets Thursday at home.
The Vikings defeated Richmond to rebound from a loss earlier in the week with scores of 25-20, 25-8 and 25-15.
Leading the Vikings (9-2, 2-1 SAC) in the match was senior Gianna Silvestri with nine kills, six digs and three aces. Seniors Emma Vacha and Faith Driver each had seven kills apiece and Driver dished 19 assists. Vacha led the team with six blocks.
Brisi Gonzalez had 11 digs.
The Vikings play at Hoke County Tuesday.
Pinecrest improved to 2-0 in conference play by defeating Lee County with scores of 25-15, 25-14 and 25-15.
Senior Emmie Modlin led the Patriots (8-1, 2-0 SAC) in digs, with 18, kills with 10 and added three aces in the win.
Laiken Christman had four service aces and had eight digs. Junior setter Sydney Karjala had 14 assists, five digs and three aces.
Marlee Johnson finished with eight kills, three aces and three blocks.
Pinecrest plays at Scotland on Tuesday.
Pinecrest Soccer Routs Richmond
Hat tricks from Landon McMinimy and Gerald Ofosu accounted for most of the scoring in the 8-1 win for the Pinecrest boys soccer team at Richmond Thursday.
Goals from Ofosu in the ninth, 13th and 43rd minute helped the Patriots (6-0, 1-0 SAC) build a 6-1 lead. McMinimy scored two of his goals during that span, and added a third goal in the 47th minute to take a 7-1 lead.
Other goals in the match came from Nick Filandis and a penalty kick score from Chris Phasukka.
Pinecrest plays at home against Southern Lee Monday.
In other county soccer action Thursday, Union Pines lost 2-0 to Northwest Guilford on the road.