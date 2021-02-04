Union Pines defeats Southern Wake Academy, 9-0

Union Pines senior Eduardo Flores (6) dribbles past a defender during a non-conference game between Union Pines and Southern Wake Academy Wednesday in Cameron. The Vikings defeated the Lions, 9-0.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

Posting nine goals in the first half, the Union Pines boys soccer team won by mercy rule over Southern Wake Academy, 9-0, at home Wednesday.

David Perez scored quickly to open the game and had three goals in the win. The sophomore also added an assist in the win.

Along with the hat trick from Perez, senior Eduardo Flores had two goals and two assists, sophomore Isaac Finicum added two goals in the span of five minutes and juniors Jordan Carr and Sean Blatz each scored in the Union Pines win.

Union Pines plays next at Grays Creek on Thursday.

Pinecrest Wins on the Road

Scoring the ninth goal with four minutes left in the match, the Pinecrest boys soccer team defeated Purnell Swett 9-0 on the road Wednesday.

The Patriots (3-0) led 4-0 at halftime over the Rams.

Senior Nick Vences scored 3 ½ minutes into the game, and had a pair of goals in the win.

Gerald Ofosu had a pair of goals for Pinecrest.

Other goal scorers in the win were Max Hildebrand, Jason Koepp, Gray Smith, Connor Morgan and Matt Mueller with one goal each.

Johnny Grgurevic had three assists.

The Patriots play at Lumberton on Thursday.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days