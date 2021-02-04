Posting nine goals in the first half, the Union Pines boys soccer team won by mercy rule over Southern Wake Academy, 9-0, at home Wednesday.
David Perez scored quickly to open the game and had three goals in the win. The sophomore also added an assist in the win.
Along with the hat trick from Perez, senior Eduardo Flores had two goals and two assists, sophomore Isaac Finicum added two goals in the span of five minutes and juniors Jordan Carr and Sean Blatz each scored in the Union Pines win.
Union Pines plays next at Grays Creek on Thursday.
Pinecrest Wins on the Road
Scoring the ninth goal with four minutes left in the match, the Pinecrest boys soccer team defeated Purnell Swett 9-0 on the road Wednesday.
The Patriots (3-0) led 4-0 at halftime over the Rams.
Senior Nick Vences scored 3 ½ minutes into the game, and had a pair of goals in the win.
Gerald Ofosu had a pair of goals for Pinecrest.
Other goal scorers in the win were Max Hildebrand, Jason Koepp, Gray Smith, Connor Morgan and Matt Mueller with one goal each.
Johnny Grgurevic had three assists.
The Patriots play at Lumberton on Thursday.