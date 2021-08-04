After a combined 25 conference championships between the two schools, Pinecrest and Union Pines claimed the Wells Fargo Cup for their respective conference for the 2020-21 school year, the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced this week.
It's the fourth year in a row that both schools won the Wells Fargo Cup, and it's the 11th straight year that Pinecrest has claimed its conference’s Wells Fargo Cup.
The Patriots earned conference championships in 14 of the 18 sports it competed in this year. Sandhills Athletic Conference championships for Pinecrest came from: boys and girls golf, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, boys and girls soccer, boys basketball, boys and girls swimming and diving, boys and girls cross country and volleyball.
The titles helped Pinecrest edge out Jack Britt in second place, 135-114.
Union Pines beat out Triton in second, 85-57, in the Tri-County Conference Wells Fargo Cup.
The Vikings claimed 11 conference titles in boys and girls cross country, boys and girls tennis, volleyball, girls basketball, wrestling, baseball, boys golf, girls track and field and girls soccer.
The streak for at least one of the schools will end in the 2021-22 school year with both competing in the same conference, the 3A/4A split Sandhills Athletic Conference, with the new realignment.
The Yadkin Valley Conference, which North Moore was a member of, did not report for its conference Wells Fargo Cup.