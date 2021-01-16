When senior point guard Ahmad Jones went down after a hard landing on the court after scoring a basket and was fouled at a pivotal moment in the fourth quarter of Friday’s home nonconference game against Overhills, there might have been some doubt if he was going to come back.
With pain still in his left elbow and the game still close coming down the stretch, the four-year varsity player wasn’t going to watch his team falter down the stretch.
“I felt like my team needed me in that last minute so I had to fight through the pain to get through it and get the win,” Jones said.
Jones returned after being cleared by the trainer, and the same arm that slammed on the hardwood floor earlier in the fourth quarter, released the left-handed layup with 14 seconds left that proved to be the game-winner in the 48-46 win against the Jaguars.
Jones led Union Pines (1-1) with 15 points in the win, but his four points came on highly-contested layups in the final period as the Vikings made four shots from the floor in the final period.
“His leadership, he’s been one of my best players for a while,” Union Pines coach Nick Boney said of Jones.
As for the rest of the team down the stretch Boney added, “I saw focus. We had a lot of focus there at the end. We had more of a defensive focus out there tonight than we did Monday night.”
Junior guard Stevenson Haskell had 12 points in the game, including four points in the final period from the free-throw line. Isaiah Robbins had two buckets in the final period as well.
The game came down to the wire after Union Pines stormed out of halftime to go up by as many as 10 points in the third period, 29-19. Overhills made its run that led to it tying the game up at 44 with a minute to go on a Yabdiel Cruz three-point play. A bucket by Damien Robinson tied the game at 46 on the possession before Jones drove the lane, used spin on his layup to help guide the ball into the bucket and put the Vikings up for good.
“I do that shot all the time in practice so I’m used to doing it, but I miss it in practice,” Jones said. “Just finish the play, that’s all I had to do was to finish the play. My elbow was still hurting, but I had to finish the play.”
Robinson had 11 points to lead Overhills in scoring.
Tri-County Conference play starts Tuesday at home for Union Pines against Harnett Central, and the two nonconference games provided Boney with some insight on what to expect for this year’s squad.
“We’ve got some fight. I told them in practice the other day we can bend but we don’t break,” Boney said. “I’m kind of loving getting that win right before we start conference.”
Vikings Run Away Late from Overhills Girls
When the Union Pines girls basketball team needed a lift in the second half of Friday’s home nonconference contest against Overhills, the core group of returning leaders came through to help claim a 52-34 win.
A late four-point play from Overhills’ Janiyah Gary-Cole cut the Vikings’ (2-0) lead down to 40-34 with 2:47 left in the game, and Union Pines responded on both ends of the court to close with a 12-0 run.
Senior point guard Emma Ring had 10 of her team-best 16 points in the fourth quarter and junior Sara Adams had five of her 11 points in the final period. Adams also pulled down 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season and Ring had nine rebounds.
“We talked to them at halftime and we said we felt like we started with the intensity and then we backed off,” Union Pines coach Anissa Little said. “It was important to start the third quarter and pick that intensity back up.”
The upperclassmen returners of Ring, Adams and Emily Bowbliss picked up the offensive scoring load in the second half as Bowbliss and Adams combined for five points in the first half. Bowbliss scored four of her eight out of halftime to help the Vikings build a 13-point lead.
In the first half, junior Aaliyah Balser had all 13 of her points. The transfer from O’Neal provided a lift scoring and rebounding with eight boards as well.
“She’s so athletic and she can do some phenomenal things with the ball in her hands,” Little said. “When she gets acclimated to my system, I’m excited with what she will be able to do. I think she’s going to be a premier player in this conference and she adds to what we can do.”
Elizabeth Mitchell had 18 points for Overhills.
Pinecrest Boys Open In Victory at Midway
Senior Ian Blue recorded his first career double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Pinecrest boys basketball team as it opened the season with a 75-29 win at Midway on Friday.
After being in COVID-19 quarantine for the first two weeks of the season, the nonconference game at Midway came days after the Patriots (1-0) were able to return to practice.
Pinecrest scored 24 points in the opening period, including six points each from Blue, Bradlee Haskell and Sam Stoltz.
Haskell finished with 19 points and six rebounds.
Patriot Girls Fall at Lumberton
The Pinecrest girls basketball team lost 52-37 at Lumberton on Friday night in a nonconference basketball contest.
Aniyah Jackson had 11 points to lead the Patriots (1-2), while Britteny Sparrow added eight points and Anna Apke had seven points.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.