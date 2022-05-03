A pair of conference track and field titles came back to Moore County after the Union Pines girls team and the Pinecrest boys team finished at the top of the podium at the Sandhills Athletic Conference track and field championships hosted at Southern Lee Saturday.
The Viking girls posted a team score total of 226.5 points to edge out Pinecrest’s total of 179. In the boys team results, Pinecrest amassed 199 points to finish ahead of Hoke County in second place and Union Pines in third.
Leading the way for the Vikings on the girls side was sophomore Annika Stark with a trio of first-place finishes. Stark won the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 15.76 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 50.56 seconds. In the field events, Stark’s mark of 16 feet, 7 inches won the long jump.
Senior Zoie Vela won the 100 meters in a time of 12.49 seconds and the 200 meters in a time of 26.05 seconds. She was also the anchor leg of the first-place winning 4x400 meter team with Jaden Austin, Clara Kellner and McKinzie Valdez in 4 minutes and 23 seconds.
The Union Pines 4x800 meter relay team of Valdez, Kellnber, Laura Caviness and Sophia Siquig finished first in 10 minutes and 33 seconds.
Madison Bryant won the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 1 inch. Sara Adams won the shot put with a distance of 32 feet, 1 inch. Laya Faulk won the discus with a mark of 91 feet, 4 inches.
Pinecrest’s boys had several multi-title winners in the meet.
In the 1,600 meters, Pinecrest swept the top three with Zack Gilbertson taking first in a time of 4 minutes, 30 seconds, followed by Manny Winkley and Adrian Archer. Gilbertson won the 3,200-meter race in a time of 10 minutes, 49 seconds, ahead of Archer.
Najhiir Seagraves won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.06 seconds, and was part of a pair of first-place relay teams that broke school records. The 4x100 meter team including Jack Frye, Xavier Dowd and Noah Hartford with Seagraves posted a time of 42.12 seconds. That same team recorded a time of 1 minute, 27 seconds in the 4x200 meter relay.
Pinecrest’s sweep of the boys relays included a time of 3 minutes, 33 seconds in the 4x400 meters with Frye, Shaun Thomas, Jadin Baptist and Jack Kester. Gilbertson, Archer, Winkley and John Carter won the 4x800 meters with a time of 8 minutes, 56 seconds.
Thomas won the high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 5 inches.
On the girls side, Lauren Wimberly won the 1,600-meter race in 5 minutes, 38 seconds, and followed it up with a win in the 3,200-meter race in 12 minutes, 3 seconds. In both races she edged out teammate Claire Collins.
The 4x100 meter relay team of Sheryll Harris, Reagan Scepurek, Deja Wells and Aubrey Welling came in first in a time of 51.32 seconds. Scepurek claimed a first-place finish in the triple jump with a mark of 34 feet, 9 inches.
The Patriots swept the pole vault podium with Logan Chin Lee taking first with a height of 8 feet, 6 inches, followed by Opie Hagan and Brianna Hagan.
On the boys side for Union Pines, Giovanni Rincon won the 800 meters in a time of 1 minute, 57 seconds. Grayson Bryant won the pole vault mark of 9 feet.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.