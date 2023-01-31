HSSWIM-Sandhills Athletic Conference Swimming Championship

Union Pines’ Daniel Park opens up a lead over Pinecrest’s Kemper Hayes in the boys 200-yard individual medley during the Sandhills Athletic Conference Championship Saturday in O’Herron Pool at St. Andrews University in Laurinburg. Pinecrest won the girls title and Union Pines won the boys title.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

Led by 11 combined first-place finishes at the Sandhills Athletic Conference swimming championships at St. Andrews University, the Union Pines boys and the Pinecrest girls swimming teams claimed team titles Saturday.

The Union Pines boys tallied 297 points to edge out Pinecrest’s 270 points. On the girls side, Pinecrest’s point total of 287 ran away from Union Pines’ 167.

HSSWIM-Sandhills Athletic Conference Swimming Championship

The Union Pines boys swim team pose with the boys championship trophy after the Sandhills Athletic Conference Championship Saturday at St. Andrews University.
HSSWIM-Sandhills Athletic Conference Swimming Championship

The Pinecrest girls swim team pose with the girls championship trophy after Sandhills Athletic Conference Championship Saturday at St. Andrews University.
HSSWIM-Sandhills Athletic Conference Swimming Championship

Pinecrest’s Lexi Brown competes in the girls 500-yard freestyle during the Sandhills Athletic Conference Championship Saturday.

