Union Pines’ Daniel Park opens up a lead over Pinecrest’s Kemper Hayes in the boys 200-yard individual medley during the Sandhills Athletic Conference Championship Saturday in O’Herron Pool at St. Andrews University in Laurinburg. Pinecrest won the girls title and Union Pines won the boys title.
Led by 11 combined first-place finishes at the Sandhills Athletic Conference swimming championships at St. Andrews University, the Union Pines boys and the Pinecrest girls swimming teams claimed team titles Saturday.
The Union Pines boys tallied 297 points to edge out Pinecrest’s 270 points. On the girls side, Pinecrest’s point total of 287 ran away from Union Pines’ 167.
Along with first-place finishes from the local swim teams, 12 conference records were rewritten at the meet by swimmers from Pinecrest and Union Pines.
Brody Tranel was part of four of the new conference records set by the Vikings. Individually, he won the boys 50- and 100-yard freestyle titles. His finals time in the 50 was 24.8 seconds, and 56.84 seconds in the 100.
Tranel teamed up with Tay Tranel, Cullen Cox and Daniel Park to win the 200-yard medley relay in a time of 1 minute, 54 seconds to take first and set the conference mark. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Tay and Brody Tranel, along with Cox and Samuel Schmitz, won the event in a time of 3 minutes, 58 seconds.
Schmitz broke a pair of individual conference records en route to his wins in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle, with times of 2 minutes, and 5 minutes, 35 seconds, respectively.
Parks’ times in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly led him to first place and conference marks. His medley time was 2 minutes, 22 seconds and in the butterfly 1 minute.
On the girls side, Union Pines’ Izzy Everhart set the conference record in the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1 minute, 9 seconds to finish first. She also helped the 200-yard freestyle relay team with Avery Armstrong, Ava Milkowich and Camille Tipton set the conference record with a 2-minute time.
Other first-place finishers for Union Pines included Everhart in the 50-yard freestyle race in a time of 28.92 seconds, and Claire Weld in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 16 seconds.
Pinecrest’s boys 200-yard freestyle relay team of Alex Martins, Carson Leritz, Will Hill and Kemper Hayes came in first and broke the conference record in a time of 1 minute, 45 seconds. Hayes won the 100-yard breaststroke race and set the conference record in a time of 1 minute, 12 seconds.
Other first place finishers for the Patriots included the girls 200-yard medley relay team of Shelby Brown, Jerni Olsen, Lexi Brown and Ava Cooke winning the conference title with a time of 2 minutes, 15 seconds. Brown also won the girls 100-yard butterfly by posting a time of 1 minute, 21 seconds.
The girls 400-yard freestyle relay team of Peyton Bailey, Alyson Simpson, Olsen and Brown won the conference title with a time of 4 minutes, 49 seconds.
The teams’ regional qualifiers will compete this weekend for a spot to compete in the state championship.