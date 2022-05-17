It was a wake-up call that Union Pines girls soccer coach James Horwath hoped his team wouldn’t need for a jolt of energy early in the first-round match of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A state playoffs Monday at home.
The second-seeded Vikings trailed four minutes into their match with No. 31 Smithfield-Selma after the Spartans struck first, but three first-half goals were a result for Union Pines.
“I would’ve kind of liked for the first not to wake them up, but it did. Sometimes that has to happen. It was a miscommunication, something that we are working on,” Horwath said after the 3-2 win to advance to Thursday’s second round at home.
“We got through this game, and we are making sure that we come out, we've got to play hard on Thursday or it’s done. I’m not saying we didn’t play hard today, but we didn’t play smart.”
Union Pines hosts Williams in the second round Thursday at 6 p.m. Williams defeated Dixon, 4-0, on the road in the first round.
Smithfield-Selma’s (9-13) Emily Stucky scored the first goal of the game on a breakaway against the heart of the Viking (19-3-2) defense.
Union Pines responded by several close chances, but none were fruitful until the ninth minute when senior Lexi Robbins roped a free kick from outside of 25 yards out for a goal to the top left corner of the goal.
“I just like knowing that if I make the goal that my team is back in the game. I know that I can be calm and collected and make the shot when it’s needed,” Robbins said. “It was just hard because when they scored, it took the momentum away from us. I just wanted to get the next goal and tell our team not to give up, because once we get it, we’re tied and then we’re back in the game.”
Robbins’ strong boot has been valuable this season to make a free kick from anywhere 30 yards out from the goal a scoring chance. The last three weeks, her free kick goals have helped the Vikings when in similar situations on the scoreboard.
“She has a good range and a good distance. She’s more dangerous when it’s on the line. In the Pinecrest game, we were down 0-1, that was a critical free kick she scored on. This game, we’re down 0-1 and she scored on it,” Horwath said. “That’s what you want is a clutch performance from a clutch player when you need them in a clutch time.”
When she lines up the kicks outside of the 18-yard box following a foul from the opposing team, several different elements dictate what Robbins will do when she stands behind the ball.
“I’m seeing where their wall is and where my teammates are. If it’s too far, I’ll try to find a teammate, but if it’s closer, I’ll try to go away from the goalie where she can’t see the ball,” Robbins said.
The score remained tied for the next 17 minutes when Robbins scored her second goal of the game, finding open space to receive a pass from freshman Brooke Goings from the right wing. The goal gave the Vikings the lead for good, but was threatened late by the Spartans, after Gianna Silvestri scored the third goal of the first half for the Vikings off a Taryn Pekala assist.
Freshman Ava Cumming scored for the Spartans with less than seven minutes to go off a Stucky assist to make it a 3-2 Union Pines lead.
“Had we given up the third goal, I do have no doubt in my mind that we would’ve won the game because that’s the type of team this is,” Horwath said. “When we get pressed up against the wall, that’s when we’re at our best.”
Pinecrest Offense Comes Alive in Second Half
A scoreless draw between Pinecrest and Cary in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A girls soccer state playoffs was broken early in the second half as the Patriots scored the first of three goals in the second half for a 3-0 win.
The No. 6-seeded Patriots (14-8-2) host Ashley in the second round Thursday.
Freshman Grace Queen scored the first of her two goals early in the second half to put the Patriots up 1-0 on the visiting No. 27-seeded Imps (10-11). Her second goal capped off the night with 24 minutes remaining in the match.
Senior Keaton Clark scored the second goal of the match with 27:36 left.
In other soccer action, North Moore defeated Southside at home, 6-0, to advance to play at No. 1 Woods Charter in the second round Thursday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.