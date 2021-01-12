Union Pines ladies defeat Harnett Central, 52-32, win fourth straight regular season and conference championship

Union Pines head coach Anissa Little talks with the team during the Tri-County Conference Tournament championship final between Union Pines and Harnett Central last season.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot file photo

Behind a double-double effort from senior Emily Bowbliss, the Union Pines girls basketball team opened the season with a 45-37 win at Corinth Holders on Monday. In the nightcap, the boys team lost 71-56.

Bowbliss led the Vikings (1-0) with 20 points and 12 rebounds to go along with three steals. Fellow senior Emma Ring had 11 points and three steals. Junior Sara Adams had seven points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Union Pines outscored Corinth Holders 16-12 in the fourth quarter to widen a four-point gap entering the final stanza.

In the boys game, junior Stevenson Haskell had 14 points to lead Union Pines (0-1) and junior Kelby Wright had 11 points, with most of the duo’s scoring coming after halftime. The Vikings were playing catchup for much of the game as Corinth Holders took an 11-point lead at halftime after leading by three following the first quarter.

Jacob Poole had 21 points to lead Corinth Holders.

Union Pines’ home opener is Friday against Overhills.

