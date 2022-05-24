Three local athletes claimed runner-up finishes at their events at the N.C. High School Athletic Association state track and field championships hosted at North Carolina A&T over the weekend.
Union Pines sophomore Christian Leak finished second in the boys high jump at the 3A state championship, clearing a height of 6 feet, 2 inches, finishing short of state champion Steven Davis II from Dudley at 6 feet, 4 inches.
Union Pines senior Madison Bryant took second in the girls high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 2 inches, and finished 2 inches short of West Carteret’s Tyler Collins.
North Moore sophomore Michael Copeland finished second in the boys 110-meter hurdles in the 1A championship. He finished in a time of 16.04 seconds, half a second behind state champion Brock Adams from Robbinsville. Copeland followed up with a third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.58 seconds.
Other all-state finishers, awarded to those who finish in the top eight of their event, included Union Pines sophomore Annika Stark finishing sixth in the girls 100-meter hurdles in 16.37 seconds and eighth in the girls long jump with a mark of 16 feet, 7.75 inches. Senior Zoie Vela finished seventh in the girls 200 meters in 26 seconds. The girls 4x800 meter relay team of McKinzie Valdez, Laura Caviness, Sophia Squig and Clara Kellner finished fifth in a time of 10 minutes, 25 seconds. Senior Noland Chappel came in eighth in the boys long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 8.75 inches.
Other finishers Friday for the Vikings at the 3A championship included the girls 4x400 meter relay team of Valdez, Selah Kellner, Clara Kellner and Vela finishing in 12th with a time of 4 minutes, 18 seconds, Stark finishing in 16th in the girls triple jump with a distance of 32 feet, 2 inches, McKylee Wilkerson took 13th in the girls pole vault 7 feet, 6 inches and Sara Adams finished 13th in the girls shot put with a mark of 31 feet, 4.25 inches.
North Moore junior Kamren Clark finished sixth in the boys high jump, with a height of 6 feet, 2 inches. In the long jump, he marked at 19 feet, 8 inches.
Sophomore Antonio Moore came in 14th in the boys triple jump to round out North Moore’s showing at states.
Pinecrest junior Zack Gilbertson finished all-state in the two events he competed in. With a time of 1 minute, 56 seconds, he took fourth in the boys 800 meters and then finished eighth in the boys 1,600 meters with a time of 4 minutes, 22 seconds. Junior Nahjiir Seagraves finished seventh in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.14 seconds. The boys 4x200 meter relay team finished seventh, finishing in 1 minute, 29 seconds. Junior Shaun Thomas came in seventh in the boys high jump, clearing 6 feet, 2 inches.
Senior Adrian Archer finished 12th in the boys 3,200 meters with a time of 10 minutes, 2 seconds.
The Pinecrest girls state qualifiers included junior Lauren Wimberly taking 13th in the 3,200 meters with a time of 11 minutes, 53 seconds, and sophomore Deja Wells finishing 16th in girls triple jump with a mark of 32 feet, 3.25 inches.
North Moore finished 11th in the boys team standings. Union Pines’ girls finished 16th in the team standings.
