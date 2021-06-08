The Union Pines volleyball team is hosting a volleyball camp for any rising fifth through 12th grade athletes from Monday to Thursday next week.
The camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon each day and is open to any boys and girls athletes. Cost per camper is $60.
Athletes are asked to bring gym shoes, knee pads, socks, t-shirt, towel, water bottle and a mask.
To register for the camp, go to https://gofan.co/app/events/319922.
Anyone with questions about camp is asked to contact coach Toni Boney at 910-947-5511 ext. 360151, or by email at tdouglas@ncmcs.org.