The basketball quadrupleheader at Union Pines scheduled for Friday against Lee County has been moved up to Thursday with the impending threat of wintry weather for Friday, Union Pines Athletic Director Chad Hill announced.
The two JV games will proceed the varsity games at the school with the following schedule: 4 p.m. - JV girls versus Chatham Central , 5:15 p.m. - JV boys versus Lee County, 6:30 p.m. - varsity girls versus Lee County and 8 p.m. - varsity boys versus Lee County.
The Union Pines Athletic Hall of Fame banquet and ceremony scheduled around the game Friday has been postponed to the fall where the class of 2022 will be honored during a home football game.
North Moore’s basketball doubleheader against Jordan-Matthews scheduled for Friday has been moved to Wednesday in Siler City.