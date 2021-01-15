Sean Pollard during the Clemson Tigers’ home game against Charlotte on Sept. 21.

Sean Pollard during his final season at Clemson in 2019. The former Pinecrest standout joined the Union Pines football staff as an assistant coach this week.

 The Pilot file photo

After reaching some of the highest points in the sport of football that few, if any, from Moore County has ever accomplished, former Pinecrest standout Sean Pollard is giving back.

The Union Pines football team announced on Wednesday that Pollard would be joining the staff this spring season as an assistant coach.

“We are ecstatic about adding Coach Pollard as a member of our coaching staff,” Union Pines head coach Lonnie Cox said. “Immediately, I knew that Coach Pollard would be a perfect fit for our culture and our program because his ultimate goal is to serve kids first, and then continually learn and use his experience to help build our program into a championship contender like the ones he’s been a part of at Pinecrest, Clemson and the Baltimore Ravens.”

Coming out of Pinecrest in 2016, Pollard was a top-10 prospect in the state and was named to the Associated All-State team in 2014 and 2015.

Pollard was twice named second-team All-ACC at Clemson where he started in 38 of the 55 games he appeared in. During his career with the Tigers where he was a part of two national championship teams, Pollard played tackle, guard and center over his four years. Clemson went 55-4 during that span.

He also became the 17th player in school history to be named to the All-ACC Academic Team three times.

Cox, entering his second season with the program, said Pollard’s dedication to the classroom and the field can provide a valuable asset to the Vikings.

“Coach Pollard will have a tremendous impact on the development of our kids in many different capacities, especially as to how it relates to the total development of a student-athlete and a person,” Cox said. “He has a wealth of knowledge as it relates to building a lasting culture, individual skill development and strength training. All of which are crucial in building a championship football program.

After Clemson, Pollard signed as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was released by the team in August during training camp.

Due to changes with COVID-19, the N.C. High School Athletic Association has adjusted the start of football season to Feb. 8 as the first day of practice, and the first games can be played Feb. 26. The regular season will last until April 9, with each school playing a maximum of seven games this season.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days