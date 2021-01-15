After reaching some of the highest points in the sport of football that few, if any, from Moore County has ever accomplished, former Pinecrest standout Sean Pollard is giving back.
The Union Pines football team announced on Wednesday that Pollard would be joining the staff this spring season as an assistant coach.
“We are ecstatic about adding Coach Pollard as a member of our coaching staff,” Union Pines head coach Lonnie Cox said. “Immediately, I knew that Coach Pollard would be a perfect fit for our culture and our program because his ultimate goal is to serve kids first, and then continually learn and use his experience to help build our program into a championship contender like the ones he’s been a part of at Pinecrest, Clemson and the Baltimore Ravens.”
Coming out of Pinecrest in 2016, Pollard was a top-10 prospect in the state and was named to the Associated All-State team in 2014 and 2015.
Pollard was twice named second-team All-ACC at Clemson where he started in 38 of the 55 games he appeared in. During his career with the Tigers where he was a part of two national championship teams, Pollard played tackle, guard and center over his four years. Clemson went 55-4 during that span.
He also became the 17th player in school history to be named to the All-ACC Academic Team three times.
Cox, entering his second season with the program, said Pollard’s dedication to the classroom and the field can provide a valuable asset to the Vikings.
“Coach Pollard will have a tremendous impact on the development of our kids in many different capacities, especially as to how it relates to the total development of a student-athlete and a person,” Cox said. “He has a wealth of knowledge as it relates to building a lasting culture, individual skill development and strength training. All of which are crucial in building a championship football program.
After Clemson, Pollard signed as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was released by the team in August during training camp.
Due to changes with COVID-19, the N.C. High School Athletic Association has adjusted the start of football season to Feb. 8 as the first day of practice, and the first games can be played Feb. 26. The regular season will last until April 9, with each school playing a maximum of seven games this season.
