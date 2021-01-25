Union Pines All-Conference

Union Pines' all-conference volleyball honorees, from left to right, Ali Polidori, Gianna Silvestri and Morgan Prots.

 Photos by Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

After claiming the Tri-County Conference title for the fourth straight year, the Union Pines volleyball team had three players selected to the all-conference team this week.

Seniors Morgan Prots and Ali Polidori, as well as junior Gianna Silvestri were voted on by the coaches in the conference to the all-conference team.

Prots, the 2019 player of the year, played in all but three of the matches with the Vikings after graduating early. She totaled 104 digs, 101 kills and 17 aces in her final season. She has signed to play with Mount Olive.

Polidori had 196 assists, 83 digs, 52 kills and a team-high 21 aces. She will play next year at Meredith College.

Silvestri finished second on the team in kills with 93 kills, and she added 85 digs in her junior season.

Shelby Hull was the team's representative on the sportsmanship team.

Western Harnett junior Makenyia Mackey was named player of the year and the coach of the year award was split between Harnett Central’s Ashley Gaines and Triton’s Wendy Simmons.

