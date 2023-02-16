After weather twice delayed the Union Pines Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the class of 2022 finally got its enshrinement last week.
“Third time’s the charm,” Union Pines Principal Andy McCormick said during the welcome for class of six inductees inside the school’s auxiliary gym last Friday night.
The class of inductees includes Mike Brennan, Hannah Priest Catalano, Crystal Hicks Leenheer, Carla Simpson McKenzie, Elliott McKenzie and Tyler Ross. Due to other obligations, two members of the hall of fame class were present for the induction ceremony — Ross and Elliott McKenzie.
Ross was a multi-sport athlete at Union Pines for three years before finishing her high school career at Middle Creek.
At Union Pines, Ross was a three-time conference player of the year in softball. In 2011, she was named a MaxPreps All-American and was the 3A Eastern player of the year.
“I’m going to introduce one of the best athletes, if not the best, male or female, the school has ever had,” Ross’ father Tyrone said. “I greatly appreciate the committee in realizing that what she did in three years had not been done before her arrival, nor since she has left.”
On the basketball court, Ross collected 1,010 rebounds and 986 points. She also was an all-conference volleyball player and qualified for the state indoor track and field championships in the 60-meter dash.
Ross went on to play softball at N.C. State, where she was a first-team all-ACC selection in 2017. For the Wolfpack, Ross broke the school record for most RBIs in a season and most stolen bases in a game.
“The five-year-old little girl, who had just been signed up for t-ball would’ve never guessed how big of a spark would ignite inside of her, or how a yellow ball would have such an influence in her life,” Ross said. “When it’s all said and done, the most important thing I’ve been able to do because of this sport is to give back. It’s been an honor and privilege to pour knowledge, passion and a love for this game back into girls in my very own community.”
A runner for the cross country and track and field teams at Union Pines, Elliott was an all-conference honoree every season he competed on both teams as a Viking. He was named the conference athlete of the year in cross country in 1999 and 2000.
“Records are meant to be broken, and I’m happy to see many, if not all, of mine have been broken. I’m rooting for the next generation of Vikings in athletics, but most importantly as people,” he said. “The focus and discipline I have learned and the coaching I’ve received carries forward in my personal life.”
He set the school cross country record with a time of 16:24 in the 5K. He also set the school record in the 1,600-meter and the 5,000-meter run.On top of competing in track and field and cross country, Elliott was also a member of the soccer and basketball teams.
“Hall of fame inductees have special talents that set them apart from the average athlete or person. You think about qualities like competitiveness, dedication, extra effort, teamwork, devotion, the will to win along with an outstanding athletic ability. Elliott exemplifies all of these attributes,” track coach Nat Carter wrote. “In addition to his athletic accomplishments, I admire him because he was the consummate teammate; always encouraging his teammates to do better.”
Elliott was part of three conference team championships and three regional team championships while at Union Pines. He earned a scholarship to run at Brevard College after graduation.
Brennan graduated in 2012 as the most decorated wrestler in school history. His senior season on the mats included finishing an undefeated season by claiming the 3A state title at 182 pounds.
“Mike Brennan was the first state champion for Union Pines wrestling in 2012, paving the way for four more to follow in the next 10 years,” Union Pines wrestling coach Brian Gray wrote. “He was a pioneer and achieved legendary status as the first great Union Pines wrestler, and is deserving of being the first wrestlers named to the hall of fame.”
He placed third in the state as a junior and fourth as a sophomore, and won his weight class in the conference three times. Brennan was an anchor for the Union Pines wrestling team that finished as a state runner-up in 2011 and 2012, and was the regional runner-up in 2010, 2011 and 2012.
Despite having her high school tennis career cut short due to an ACL injury as a senior, Catalano was an all-conference player her first three years with the Vikings. She was the regional singles champion for two years and was a state singles semifinalist as a junior.
“Every year she played, she won the singles championship,” Union Pines tennis coach John Frye said. “If she had not had that unfortunate injury, I truly believe she would’ve been one of the heavy favorites to win a singles championship.”
After a standout high school career, she went on to play collegiate tennis at East Carolina for four years, earning countless academic awards over those four years.
“Great things can happen if you have the dedication. Hannah had a little saying that I taught her, ‘It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog,’” Hannah’s father, Tim Priest said.
Catalano served as an assistant coach for the ECU after graduation.
Leenheer was the 2011-12 conference player of the year in girls basketball and closed out a four-year varsity career with 754 points, 989 rebounds, 386 assists and 366 steals. She was a part of the 2010-11 conference championship team at Union Pines that also won the sectional championship that year.
She was named the conference player of the year as a senior in 2012.
“This is definitely one of the most meaningful and personal honors I’ve ever received. I’m very flattered to be part of this amazing group of athletes here tonight,” Leenheer wrote. “I am more than grateful that I am part of the Union Pines hall of fame.”
Following graduation, Leenheer competed in the 2012 East-West All-Star Game in Greensboro before playing two seasons at Brunswick Community College. Leenheer transferred to UNC Pembroke for her final two years of college.
“The honor of being named to the Union Pines hall of fame is truly a testimony to all that had been honorably selected,” former coach John Lewkowicz wrote for the recognition. “You see before you the results of dedication and hard work. I personally salute all of them, and I salute and present one of the best of the best as a valued student-athlete, wife, mother, leader and coach.”
A four-time all-conference player on the tennis court in high school, Carla was a conference singles and doubles champion during her high school years. She also was a regional doubles champion and a state semifinalist in doubles.
“She won the singles and doubles championships in the conference. You might sometimes get lucky and win one of those, but when you win both of those, you understand the game and can play,” Frye said. “She was such a wonderful player and person.”
After graduating, she went on to play at Methodist University where she was on the top-ranked doubles team in the nation for three seasons.
“Out of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I have met along the way and the places I’ve traveled,” Carla wrote. “When you think of the great champions of all the sports, many of them had strong character skills, and this is something that coach Frye has instilled in us.”
Carla was selected an All-American three times and won the ITA doubles national championship twice. Carla has been a licensed tennis professional for more than 18 years.
The ceremony marked the first induction since the passing of former athletic director Bobby Purvis, who was instrumental in the creation of the hall of fame to honor the school’s past standouts.
“I can remember he put forth a lot of time into that. He picked his committee that he was going to have, he came up with a lot of bylaws and everything, and in 2005 we inducted our first hall of fame class,” committee member Cindy Carlyle said. “In January of 2020, that was his last induction, so truly 15 years of seeing that a lot of people are recognized.”
