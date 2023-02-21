A pair of male high jump athletes from Moore County proved themselves to be best in the state last weekend at the N.C. High School Athletic Association indoor track and field championships hosted in Winston-Salem.
Union Pines sophomore Christian Hackett jumped a mark of 6 feet, 4 inches to come in first place in the 3A competition. His mark was 2 inches higher than Franklin’s Cal Drake. A day later during the 4A state championship, Pinecrest senior Shaun Thomas set a mark of 6 feet, 8 inches in the high jump, coming in second to Jonathan Koger from Reagan.
At the conference championship meet in January, the two jumpers finished first and second. Thomas came out on top with a mark of 6 feet, 6 inches, and Hackett took second at 6 feet, 4 inches.
Union Pines sophomore Briana St. Louis finished second in the girls 55-meter dash, edged out by less than a 10th of a second. The transfer to Union Pines finished in 7.07 seconds, coming in just behind junior Janiya Johnson from Statesville in 7 seconds flat.
St. Louis finished fourth in the girls 300 meters, using a time of 41.57 seconds behind the winning time of 39.96 seconds. In the triple jump, St. Louis finished with a mark of 36 feet, good enough for fourth in the event.
Junior Clara Kellner finished seventh in the girls high jump at 5 feet for the Vikings.
To go along with Thomas’ high finish in the 4A championship, Pinecrest senior Zack Gilbertson finished sixth in the 1,000-meter run in 2 minutes, 33 seconds, 4 seconds off the pace of the winner.