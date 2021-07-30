Kyrin Walker, a 2017 graduate of Fayetteville State University, has been tabbed as the new head coach of the Broncos softball program.
"Kyrin Walker is an alumna that has the experience of developing and nurturing the minds of student-athletes," said Director of Athletics Anthony Bennett. "I look forward to working with her as she leads our softball program."
Walker volunteered with the Broncos softball program during the past two seasons and assisted FSU to an overall 10-14 record during the height of the pandemic crisis. Both seasons were cut short due to cancellations and postponements.
"There are so many ways the sport of softball influenced me," Walker said. "It is important to me that I influence our athletes in the best way possible, ensuring they become someone after leaving the program and make memories worth telling."
The former FSU pitcher served as the Midlothian High School (Virginia) junior varsity head softball coach in 2019 and assistant to the varsity squad.
As a student-athlete, Walker earned 2018 All-CIAA Softball Team accolades as a pitcher and was named to the CIAA Championship All-Tournament Team in 2017. The Broncos won back-to-back divisional titles during her career.
Walker was also a member of the American International Sports Teams (AIST) USA Softball Team in the summer of 2015. The squad competed in Europe against Croatia and Czech Republic National teams and finished second.
A native of Carthage, Walker was a high school standout at Union Pines High School. The three-time Cape Fear Valley All-Conference player became the 2012-13 CFVC Player of the Year. In 2012, she was the Most Valuable Player.
Walker received a full-ride scholarship to Fayetteville State from the North Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs. Both of her parents are war veterans.
She is a mental health advocate and has worked with Autism Therapeutic Services received her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and is the mother of two daughters, Nevaeh and Kendall.